African foreign ministers meet in Algeria over the conflict in Libya | Libya News

Foreign ministers of nations bordering Libya have met in Algeria to discuss ways to stop the fight there.

Egypt, Sudan and Tunisia are among the countries affected by the Libyan conflict.

But the temporary ceasefire is unstable and the belligerent parts of Libya have already met in Berlin, with another meeting scheduled later in Geneva.

Tony Birtley, from Al Jazeera, reports from Tripoli.