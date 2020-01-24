Adam Silver: NBA returns to Paris in 2021 for another regular season game | NBA News

Paris will host another game of the regular NBA season in 2021 after the Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks clash on Friday in the French capital, league commissioner Adam Silver announced.

"We will play again in Paris next year, in January," Silver told reporters.

"We are in talks with several teams, we have many requests because many teams are interested. Even if we have not planned this game yet, it is already arousing interest.















Watch Milwaukee Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday night starting at 7:30 p.m.



The Paris match is the first outside London since the NBA began holding regular season games in Europe in 2011.

