According to reports, Rihanna and Hassan Jameel broke down due to family pressure: details!

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel seemed really happy and in love and yet, after three years of dating together, the two separated! Now, insider information says to know why!

It turns out that Rihanna's incredible fame could have been too much for Hassan!

The same can be said of his family members who really wanted him to have something more normal in his life, something that was not really possible while dating someone like Rihanna!

The source tells HollywoodLife that Rihanna and Hassan really love each other, but Hassan was having difficulties with Rihanna's image due to pressure on him to have a more traditional and reserved relationship. He felt for his family, who thinks that Rihanna is incredibly beautiful, but they also wanted her to be more meek, reserved and demure. "

The singer and businesswoman has been linked to many famous men over the years, including Chris Brown and Drake!

However, his romance with Hassan was completely different from the previous ones.

Since they were seen together for the first time in the summer of 2017, the couple has been traveling together around the world while their business continued to gain more and more success.

Despite how busy both are, they still rarely spent time away from each other.

In addition, the separation has been very difficult for both of them, despite the fact that Rihanna was seen with her ex, Drake earlier this month.

"The separation is not something that neither of us really wanted, however, their relationship was becoming difficult," they said.

As for the alleged reason why they had to separate, the insider emphasized that Rihanna has no intention of changing her image, which also has a lot to do with her line of work, for anyone, be it a man she loves or her family.

‘Rihanna can't because of her career that requires a certain image. Rihanna will always be true to herself, "the source told the media.



