According to reports, Mama June's family thinks her new publication is a ploy to get money from fans!

Mama June touched the hearts of her fans recently when she posted a message via Instagram. However, everything may not be what it seems.

June posted an image of Thursday back along with a title that read: ‘Well, I decided to go back to that, I don't say it's perfect, since every day is a struggle, some days I just want to disappear, even though I and the children still don't see each other, it's very difficult for all of us, but I hope That one day that will last as I want you to know that I miss and love you so much.

Immediately, the good wishes and love of the followers arrived.

It seemed that it could have been a good sign and that the reality star could be ready to accept the help that his family wishes to give him so desperately. But according to a new TMZ report, the publication is probably a ploy.

Sources close to Mama June's family told the media that they believe June is trying to return to social media to get money from fans. Your social media account has more than 400,000 followers, which translates into money if you play your cards well.

If you are active again in your profile, you can post ads and maybe even get sponsorships from certain companies. As you probably know, June has little money.

After selling her house, she and Geno Doak have been living from hotel to hotel and recently failed to pay the bill. He even pawned an engagement ring.

The insider continued by saying that Mama June's family has not heard from him in months other than when he reviewed a close person who suffered a heart attack.

They continued saying that they still want to help her before receiving a tragic phone call that the worst has happened.



