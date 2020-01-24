According to reports, Kodak Black's sentence is written in stone: it will be released in August 2022

Kodak Black's hopes could have been destroyed according to the latest reports. You probably already know that he has been complaining about his time in jail, saying that his life is in danger because he is being killed slowly there.

Not long ago, it was revealed that he turned to his Instagram to accuse some correctional officers of abuse; He alleged that he had been refused meals and visits.

Just the other day, it was revealed that his mother and his lawyers came to see him and talk about these issues, but they took him on a bus to Kentuck because they even arrived. So they couldn't even see the rapper.

It has been revealed that her mother is so heartbroken that she even threatened to commit suicide.

Now, it seems that the latest news reveals that his sentence is final. The Shade Room quotes TMZ and reveals that he has to be in jail until August 2022.

Kodak has many followers, but he also hates, especially after disrespecting Nipsey Hussle's love, Lauren London.

Someone expects Kodak not to be killed by 2022: "If they don't kill him before that," and another follower exclaimed: "Ughhh, that sounds far away."

Another follower published: "I only pray that the spirit is with him at that moment and he protects his time!" And an Instagram installer said: "I can't stand this man, but nobody should have to go through this." I hope it stays there until August. "

A follower wrote: A To the next adventure! Try to stay out of trouble, boy, "and someone else also wants the best for the man:" I just hope this is the last time I have to deal with prison. "

We will only have to wait and see if this is the final result and nothing else can be done, but unfortunately for Kodak, it seems, this could be the final sentence.



