Abuse & # 39; dangerous & # 39; of power: Democrats in Trump's political trial | USA news

Abuse of power: Democrats in Trump's political trial

Democrats in the United States are pressing for the second day of opening statements in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

They are focusing on what they call their abuse of "dangerous,quot; power by asking Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

But boredom seems to have been established among Republicans.

Heidi Zhou-Castro from Al Jazeera reports from Washington, DC.

