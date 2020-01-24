Abhishek Bachchan starts filming Bob Biswas

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film was about a man with vertical problems, who falls in love with a scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy. However, the film left no mark on the box office. While the superstar has not yet announced her next project as an actor, she announced her next as titled producer, Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan at the end of last year.
Abhishek visited his Instagram today to share the beginning of the movie. He posted a picture of the tablet with a glimpse of the character he plays in the movie.
Shoot the first day. #BobBiswas here we go !!
Produced by @gaurikhan #SujoyGhosh @_gauravverma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScrip
The film is based on the famous hit man of Vidya Balan's hit 2012 film, Kahaani. Sujoy Ghosh's director had Saswata Chatterjee play Bob Biswas. The character was one of the highlights of the movie and continued to enjoy the cult's popularity after the movie's release.
