A summary of the craziest things that ever happened in the Grammys

You never know what to expect in the Grammys.

As the biggest music night, we can Wait, well, music, but beyond that, the annual event often lends itself to at least some surprises. In addition to discovering the esteemed winners of the year, the Grammys distinguish themselves from the other great prizes of the season, since the ceremony is also full of performances. And, with each passing year, those performances set a higher level for what is possible through the song.

Naturally, an act of pushing limits makes it an unforgettable moment, like BeyoncéIt is in 2017, in which the future star took everyone's breath away with an impressive and challenging gravity routine that celebrates pregnancy, motherhood and femininity.

In addition to those unique moments, the show has also been the place of some unconventional arrivals (we are looking at you, Lady Gaga) and, as expected, some controversy induced by triumph.

Now with him 2020 Grammys Just a few days away, the biggest musical stars of the year are about to join for what will surely be another show full of moments that will keep fans talking the next day.