A summary of the craziest things that ever happened in the Grammys

You never know what to expect in the Grammys.
As the biggest music night, we can Wait, well, music, but beyond that, the annual event often lends itself to at least some surprises. In addition to discovering the esteemed winners of the year, the Grammys distinguish themselves from the other great prizes of the season, since the ceremony is also full of performances. And, with each passing year, those performances set a higher level for what is possible through the song.
Naturally, an act of pushing limits makes it an unforgettable moment, like BeyoncéIt is in 2017, in which the future star took everyone's breath away with an impressive and challenging gravity routine that celebrates pregnancy, motherhood and femininity.
In addition to those unique moments, the show has also been the place of some unconventional arrivals (we are looking at you, Lady Gaga) and, as expected, some controversy induced by triumph.
Now with him 2020 Grammys Just a few days away, the biggest musical stars of the year are about to join for what will surely be another show full of moments that will keep fans talking the next day.
Meanwhile, let us refresh your memory with a summary of the craziest things that happen in the Grammys. After Sunday, the list could have a new addition, but we will all have to wait and look.
Jennifer Lopez, 2000
No one could have guessed the series of events that would follow the revelation of this dress. J. He literally surprised the world with this revealing and scandalous v-neck dress (for the moment). People searched it so much on the Internet that Google was inspired to create the image search engine.
Eminem and Elton John, 2001
People were speechless when they saw the unlikely duo take the stage to perform together for the Grammy Awards. It is a bit more surprising when you realize that his performance generated a friendship that has endured over the years. Both have said that they joined for their shared sobriety.
50 Cent and Evanescence, 2004
After the rock band beat the rapper in the category of Best New Artist, 50 Cent took the stage during the band's speech, which confused the entire audience. He walked gently to his seat moments later for a round of applause, and even received a greeting from the band. It is safe to say that he was a little upset about going home empty-handed that night.
M.I.A., 2009
While it is not a big problem for a pregnant musician to play, it is a big problem to rap and sing on stage on its due date. This is exactly what the rapper of "Paper Planes,quot; did in 2009, when he took the stage to perform "Swagga Like Us,quot; with YOU., little Wayne, Jay Z Y Kanye west. Fortunately, the baby waited a few days before choosing to arrive.
Lady Gaga, 2011
the Star is born The actress had a truly out of this world experience when she reached the red carpet in an egg pod. The models in golden sets lifted the egg-shaped container through the hordes of people to the stage area, where she left the pod to perform.
Macklemore and Kendrick Lamar, 2014
When The robbery won for the album of the year even Macklemore I was surprised. I was so surprised, in fact, that he sent a text message Kendrick Lamar apologize. "They stole you. I wanted you to win," the star told his competitor. "You should have done it. It's weird and it sucks that I stole you." While it may have been a sincere apology, Duck I thought I was being bleak.
Beck and Kanye West, 2015
After the rapper interrupted Taylor Swift At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, he received many criticisms. Maybe that's why the star changed his mind when he took the stage to get the microphone of the winner of the album of the year Stream. Beck welcomed Kanye to say what he thought, but the rapper simply returned to his seat while people watched in shock.
Beyoncé, 2017
It was a sight to behold when the Lemonade The artist took the stage with a bright golden dress and a crown. At that time, I was very pregnant with twins. Mr Y Rumi while dancing and singing "Sandcastles,quot; and "Love Drought." While all of Queen B's performances are amazing, this is definitely one of her most memorable.
Adele, 2017
It was a difficult decision to vote between Adele and Beyoncé, but the votes were cast and Adele won. "I am very humble and very grateful and kind. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album for me, the Lemonade album, it's so monumental, "revealed the British with tears in her eyes during her acceptance speech for the album of the year, which was mainly devoted to praising Bey.
Adele, 2017
George MichaelDeath struck close to home for the star, who drowned during his tribute to the late singer. When he began to sing his song "Fastlove,quot;, he swore and asked to start all over again even though the show was broadcast live. "I'm sorry for the swear words and I'm sorry for starting over," Adele said. "Can we start over? I'm sorry, I can't spoil this for him. I'm sorry. I can't. I'm sorry for swearing. I'm so sorry."
Michelle Obama, 2019
When it was time to start the show, host Alicia Keys He surprised the audience by bringing some familiar female faces to the stage, including the former first lady.
Alicia Keys, 2019
Let the modern queen of the keys perform a mix of hits as a hostess of the night using not one, but two pianos.
