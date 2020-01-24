A new TV special will enter the royal division

ABC goes inside the Real divide. ME! News as its first exclusive look at the ABC News special that will take viewers to what some have called "Mexit,quot;, better known as Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe output of royal duties.
"Is Meghan to blame? Is it Harry? Have you been unfair to the queen?" journalist Duncan Larcombe Ask in the trailer above. "It seems spoiled. It seems hypocritical."
Harry and Meghan announced their plans to withdraw from royal duties in early January 2020. Less than two weeks after their announcement, Queen Elizabeth II An agreement between them ended. They will no longer use the titles of His Royal Highness and the couple will no longer receive public funds and must pay the $ 3 million spent on the renovation of their home in the United Kingdom.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to his majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they are obliged to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties."
Real divide Check out the news that shocked the world and present interviews with Nacho Figueras, Harry's friend and charity partners; Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, the governor queen of Edinburgh Castle; Julie MontaguViscount Hinchingbrooke, an American who married the apparent heir of the Earl of Sandwich; and more. Deborah Roberts report with the foreign correspondent of ABC News James longman adding additional comments.
"Maybe they just looked at the rest of the royal family and thought:‘ That's not what we want & # 39; & # 39 ;, says Longman in the exclusive trailer upstairs.
Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown opens on Wednesday, January 29 at 10 p.m. on ABC