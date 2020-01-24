A new TV special will enter the royal division

ABC goes inside the Real divide. ME! News as its first exclusive look at the ABC News special that will take viewers to what some have called "Mexit,quot;, better known as Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe output of royal duties.

"Is Meghan to blame? Is it Harry? Have you been unfair to the queen?" journalist Duncan Larcombe Ask in the trailer above. "It seems spoiled. It seems hypocritical."

Harry and Meghan announced their plans to withdraw from royal duties in early January 2020. Less than two weeks after their announcement, Queen Elizabeth II An agreement between them ended. They will no longer use the titles of His Royal Highness and the couple will no longer receive public funds and must pay the $ 3 million spent on the renovation of their home in the United Kingdom.