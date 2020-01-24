A legendary documentary filmmaker closes "an open wound,quot;

ROME – In December 1965, Cecilia Mangini joined her husband, Lino Del Fra, in North Vietnam to work on a film about the war. Three months later, the US-led bombing campaign worsened so much that local officials ordered the couple to leave.

Determined to continue, they wrote a letter to the president of the communist state, Ho Chi Minh, asking to stay.

It is not clear if he ever saw his request, but in any case they left, reluctantly. She says the unfinished film remained "an open wound,quot; for them.

"When I think we could have made public what we saw," he said, melancholy, on a recent January morning.