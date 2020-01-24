A legendary documentary filmmaker closes "an open wound,quot;

ROME – In December 1965, Cecilia Mangini joined her husband, Lino Del Fra, in North Vietnam to work on a film about the war. Three months later, the US-led bombing campaign worsened so much that local officials ordered the couple to leave.
Determined to continue, they wrote a letter to the president of the communist state, Ho Chi Minh, asking to stay.
It is not clear if he ever saw his request, but in any case they left, reluctantly. She says the unfinished film remained "an open wound,quot; for them.
"When I think we could have made public what we saw," he said, melancholy, on a recent January morning.
That open wound is being partially healed due to "Dimenticated from eschatol due,quot; ("Two forgotten boxes,quot;), a documentary Ms. Mangini co-directed to be presented at the Rotterdam International Film Festival this weekend.
Driven by the rediscovery of two boxes of negatives in a closet of his apartment in Rome, the film intersperses some of the photographs and notes of that trip with more current reflections on aging, such as Mangini, widely recognized as the first important female documentary of Italy. filmmaker – crawls to his 93 birthday in July.
"I remember things through photographs, because I'm losing my memory," says Mangini in the documentary. "Sometimes I forget jobs, sometimes I forget dates, people's names, you can't remember everything."
The photographs, he says, help her recover "time, space, emotions." Everything."
Ms. Mangini left an immediate mark with her first documentary, "Ignoti alla Città "(" Unknown for the city "), a 1958 film about idle and unhappy young people in the post-war suburban expansion of Rome. It was written by gay intellectual and leftist Pier Paolo Pasolini, who was killed in 1975. That made him suspicious in the eyes of the censors of Italy, who eventually demanded that he cut a scene in which the boys robbed a newspaper vendor because he "instigated crime." He appealed his decision and won.
“All this buzz, Pasolini, the crime charge. Without receiving any awards or acclamation, all that buzz was a trampoline, especially a trampoline for a woman who makes movies, ”he recalled.
Pasolini wrote the scripts of two other documentaries that he directed: "La Canta delle Marane "(" The blues of the marshes "), which, like,quot; Ignoti alla Città ", was inspired by Pasolini's first novel," Ragazzi di Vita "(" Street children "); and,quot; Stendalì "(1960), which refers to a funeral lament in Griko, the dialect of Greek spoken in an area of Puglia.
"I owe a lot to Pasolini, both because of the scripts and because he was considered very dangerous, because he was frequently exposed to risks that were very useful to me," he laughed.
From the beginning, Ms. Mangini's films were openly political and openly leftist. "Essere Donne ”(“ Being Women ”), his 1965 documentary on the status of women in Italy, still feels fresh in his complaint of discrimination, salary inequalities and the difficulties of reconciling a career with a family.
"San Lorenzo, Uomini e Case,quot; ("San Lorenzo, men and houses,quot;), a 1963 film directed by her husband and worked by Mrs. Mangini, illuminates the terrible living conditions of poor families in a downtown neighborhood from Rome, where garbage accumulates without collecting, as it does today.
"You can't write about Cecilia and not consider Lino Del Fra," said Michela Zegna, the curator of its archives, which are located in the Cineteca di Bologna, a foundation and film research center that includes several archives, including those of Charlie Chaplin.
She and Mr. Del Fra, who died in 1997, "worked together throughout life, in a completely osmotic relationship," Zegna said. The documentation entrusted to Cineteca makes it clear that even if one claimed credit for directing a movie, the other was deeply involved, he said.
“Their discussions continued forever. They would rewrite a script 12 times: the house really was a laboratory, ”said Luca del Fra, his son, journalist and press officer at the Ministry of Culture. “A second movie is 25 frames. They could have long debates about the elimination of five paintings. "
They won the grand prize at the Locarno Film Festival in 1977 for their film about the Italian communist leader Antonio Gramsci. But it could be said that his best known work is "All & # 39; armi, siam fascisti "(" To arms, we are fascists ", the first line of a fascist song), a critical and unwavering documentary from 1962 that follows the rise and fall of fascism in the context of disorders politicians in Europe in the first part of the 20th century, who co-directed with Lino Miccichè. The censors blocked the film, the first on fascism since the liberation of Italy, for more than a year.
Ms. Mangini was born in Mola di Bari, in the region of Puglia, in southern Italy, in 1927. But her family moved to Florence when she was 6 years old, after her father, a leather salesman, suffered setbacks. Financial After high school and a brief season at the university, she moved to Rome in 1952 and began working as an organizer of the Italian federation of film clubs. There he met and fell in love with Mr. Del Fra, who was also part of the association.
Immersed in the world of cinema, he began to take photographs, often on the set. He also began writing, mainly for movie magazines and books. A letter filed in Bologna includes receiving a check from the editor of the "Conoscere Cinematographic Encyclopedia,quot; (a visual encyclopedia of documentary style created in the 1950s), for his contributions on "vitamins, the zodiac and electric bulbs." Mrs. Zegna said.
Although her parents were not fascists, as a child and teenager, she embraced the fascist ideology propagated in Italian schools, just because "girls were allowed to leave on Saturdays," an unprecedented freedom for women in the 1930s Italy . "I felt that they treated me like a man at a time when women were at home being mothers," he recalled.
Their political affiliations later turned to the left, although she and Mr. Del Fra were both strongly anti-Stalinist.
With few exceptions, documentary filmmakers have never had the same visibility as their commercial counterparts. However, in Italy, from the postwar years until the 1970s, documentaries were exhibited 10 minutes before all the films, which guaranteed that the genre was funded, although petty, because the documentaries obtained a small percentage of total movie box office. .
“One of Cecilia's complaints was that her documentaries were often affiliated with experimental films, so the income was lower. She always struggled to be attacked in a blockbuster, ”said Marco Bertozzi, a historian of Italian documentaries.
Bertozzi said that in a patriarchal industry where women were actresses or minor crew members, Mangini emerged as "the most famous Italian documentary filmmaker,quot; at the same time as directors Liliana Cavani and Lina Wertmüller began to dabble. . "It took women time to be considered as producers or in creative roles," he said.
Finally, public funding for documentaries was effectively exhausted.
More than half of the projects detailed in the Mangini-Del Fra archives in Bologna were never carried out. "That says a lot about the state of documentary cinema," Zegna said.
In 2005, Paolo Pisanelli, the co-director of his current film, invited Ms. Mangini to the Documentary film festival he directs in Puglia, where his sharp wit and captivating personality immediately made her the favorite of the public. She has been a guest since then.
Contemporary documentaries also began to realize, and two films have been made about her and her interest in social problems.
She and Mr. Pisanelli began traveling to film festivals around the world with their first films, which were restored and subtitled by their archive, and he has curated several exhibitions of his photographs. They have been working on a joint project on the transformation of the image from analog to digital, and three years ago they started collaborating on the Vietnam film, which first came out in a shorter version at the Rome film festival in 2018 "It took time for her to want to tell that story," he said. "I had to be very stubborn."
The recognition of Ms. Mangini's name grew after she began appearing as a commentator in a political interview program. "As a guest, she is unique because she unites authority, lucidity, historical memory but also great charm and empathy," said Giovanni Floris, the show's host. "She has a brilliant vision of things and is part of the country's cultural history," which the public respects, he said.