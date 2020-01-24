90-day exclusive: Is Blake getting cold?

The saga of 90 day promised& # 39; s Blake Y Jasmine It is, well, a saga. She came from Finland to America after meeting Blake in a dating application. It happens that Blake lives 10 minutes from his sister who is in the United States after winning the green card lottery. As he has been in the United States, he criticized him for drinking, resisted going out with his friends and learned that the two would have to live apart until their wedding. Now she lives with her mother and Blake lives with her brother.
On his most recent departure, Jasmin threw a key into Blake's plans. They were supposed to meet some of their friends before a birthday party. Instead, Jasmin got Blake out to dinner alone with her. When he ordered a second drink, she decided to call him one night and went to his sister's house.
Blake went to the party alone.
"When Jasmin went to her sister's house, I felt disappointed. I knew that I wanted her to go with me to Everett's birthday, and that shows me and my friends that she is not trying to commit to start or build a friendship with them. , with people very close to me, like my family, so it is disappointing, "says Blake in a confessional in the exclusive clip above.
In a conversation, Jasmin says that her friends seem nice, but that she doesn't go out of her way. Do you do everything possible to meet your sister? If he got his way, Jasmin says he simply dated his sister all the time. This seems to be an ongoing problem between the two, one that both are tired of debating.
Can they rectify their two lifestyles? That's what 90 days of the visa period is for, he says. "There really isn't much time left. The wedding just around the corner, I'm just trying to find out and make sure this is the right thing," he says.
90 day promised airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in TLC.