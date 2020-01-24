90-day exclusive: Is Blake getting cold?

The saga of 90 day promised& # 39; s Blake Y Jasmine It is, well, a saga. She came from Finland to America after meeting Blake in a dating application. It happens that Blake lives 10 minutes from his sister who is in the United States after winning the green card lottery. As he has been in the United States, he criticized him for drinking, resisted going out with his friends and learned that the two would have to live apart until their wedding. Now she lives with her mother and Blake lives with her brother.

On his most recent departure, Jasmin threw a key into Blake's plans. They were supposed to meet some of their friends before a birthday party. Instead, Jasmin got Blake out to dinner alone with her. When he ordered a second drink, she decided to call him one night and went to his sister's house.