& # 39; The X Factor United Kingdom & # 39; Contestant gets 9 years in jail for child sexual exploitation

Danny Tetley, who once competed in the British singing contest, was sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting the sexual exploitation of a child.

Danny Tetley, finalist in the 2018 season of "Factor X UNITED KINGDOM.", he has been jailed for nine years after admitting five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The singer, 39, finished sixth in the television talent show, where he was advised by Robbie williams& # 39; wife Ayda field, but was arrested last summer of 2019 after police officers discovered that he had sent more than 10,000 WhatsApp messages to teenagers asking for indecent images.

At that time, Tetley told reporters: "Someone is trying to trick me," but then pleaded guilty to paying five teenagers aged 15 to 16 for their explicit snapshots and sending thousands of messages between October 2018 and August. 2019. even while appearing on the show.

It was discovered that Tetley, who has been in custody since his guilty plea last month, offered money to his victims and used his celebrity status in an attempt to persuade them to send indecent images of themselves.

The disgraced star of reality received an extended sentence of 17 years at a hearing at the Bradford Crown Court in England on Friday, January 24, 2020, since in addition to being imprisoned for nine years, it must also be closely monitored under license for another eight after release, and will be subject to a 20-year sexual harm prevention order.

The embarrassed singer has always sought a career in the spotlight, having previously auditioned for Simon Cowellshow of "Pop idol"When I was only 20 years old. He later tried to get a place in a similar star search."Popstars: the rivals", but once again he failed to impress the judges.