& # 39; Power & # 39; Michael Rainey Jr.: & # 39; I have received more than 300 death threats !! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Michael Rainey Jr., the actor who plays Tariq St. Patrick of Power, has revealed that he has received more than 300 threats against his life through his social media DMs.

"I checking my dms trying to understand why I have 326 death threat messages 🤨🤨", the actor captioned photos of him looking bewildered.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here