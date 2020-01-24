& # 39; Power & # 39; Michael Rainey Jr.: & # 39; I have received more than 300 death threats !! & # 39;

Michael Rainey Jr., the actor who plays Tariq St. Patrick of Power, has revealed that he has received more than 300 threats against his life through his social media DMs.

"I checking my dms trying to understand why I have 326 death threat messages 🤨🤨", the actor captioned photos of him looking bewildered.

Tariq is one of the most hated characters on the show, but it seems that some people don't know the difference between the actors and the characters they play on television and are upset about the possibility that Tariq killed Ghost.

"It's definitely a bit of animosity. Ghost wasn't the best father for him, for his whole family, actually. He left them. I feel that it had a great effect on the whole family," Rainey told Newsweek in 2018. about his transition. To the dark side

"I see all the memes, everything, all the videos that people make," he said. "It's great to see how in tune people are with the TV show and my character. I don't take what people say seriously. I laugh at everything."