& # 39; LHHATL & # 39; Star Sierra Gates: & # 39; My baby was not the aggressor in the fight in the school bathroom! & # 39;

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Sierra Gates staggers after she claimed that a girl and her mother assaulted their 14-year-old daughter at an Atlanta area high school.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Atlanta Public Schools are investigating the assault, but Sierra jumped on Instagram to deny rumors that his daughter started the fight.

"I was heartbroken. I've been crying all day," Sierra told the media. "Seeing that your safety is not guaranteed at school scares me."

The school's chief of police, Ron Applin, told Channel 2 that the district had obtained three arrest warrants for minor crimes for Treon F. Ponder, the mother of the alleged attacker, who then went to the Fulton County Jail .

Ponder faces charges of aggression, disrupting the public school and contributing to the crime of a minor. He was granted a bail of $ 4,000 but was held on Thursday night.

Sierra has already hired a lawyer.

Read Sierra's emotional statement below.