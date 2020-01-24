& # 39; Grey's Anatomy & # 39; addresses the departure of Justin Chambers at the mid-season premiere

%MINIFYHTML088e5c88cfeb4e0b7d50d643b45dff2c11% %MINIFYHTML088e5c88cfeb4e0b7d50d643b45dff2c12%

The actor who plays Dr. Alex Karev in the hit medical drama series has recently shared that he hopes to enjoy & # 39; life, family, love and friendship & # 39; after his departure

Justin Chambers& # 39; Get out of "Grey's Anatomy"It was explained at the mid-season premiere of the show on Thursday, January 23, with the star's departure quite discreet.

The actor, known for his role as Dr. Alex Karev, appeared for the last time in episode 350 of the show, which aired in the United States on November (19) as part of the current season 16.

However, he has not filmed any episode since then, and his departure was confirmed in the last episode of the show, since his character had returned home to take care of his sick mother.

As Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) visited Alex's wife, Jo Wilson Karev (Camilla Luddington) in his apartment and noticed that Alex was not there, Jo explained: "He is visiting his mother."

The 49-year-old man previously revealed that he is "very excited" about the next chapter of his life, and told the gossip column of the New York Post Page Six that he plans to take things "one day at a time," with the ambition to produce documentaries in the future.

However, he first hopes to enjoy "life, family, love and friendship."