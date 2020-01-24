34 US soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iran's attack | USA news

The Pentagon said Friday that 34 members of the US service had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran's missile attacks at a base in Iraq earlier this month.

Trump and other senior officials initially said that Iran's attack had not killed or injured any member of the US service.

Last week, the US military said 11 US troops had been treated for symptoms of concussion after the attack on the Ain al-Assad air base in western Iraq and this week said they had moved additional troops from Iraq for possible injuries

The January 8 attack was a reprisal by the United States. drone attack in Baghdad on January 3 he killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Friday that eight service members who had previously been transported to Germany had been transferred to the United States. Hoffman said the service members were transported earlier on Friday and would receive treatment at the Walter Reed military hospital or at their home bases.

Nine service members remain in Germany and are being evaluated and treated.

On Wednesday, Trump seemed to minimize injuries, saying he "heard they had headaches and a couple of other things."

Pentagon officials have said no effort has been made to minimize or delay information about concussion injuries, but their management of injuries after the Tehran attack has renewed questions about US army policy. UU.