34 troops have brain injuries from Iranian missile attack, says the Pentagon

WASHINGTON – The Defense Department said Friday that 34 members of the US service have traumatic brain injuries from Iranian airstrikes at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, contradicting President Trump's dismissal of injuries among US troops earlier this week.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said at a press conference that eight of the affected service members have returned to the United States from an American military hospital in Germany.

Trump dismissed on Wednesday the symptoms of concussion that the troops consider "not very serious," even when the Pentagon acknowledged that several members of the US service were being studied for possible traumatic brain injuries caused by the attack.

"I heard they had headaches," Trump said at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland. "I don't consider them very serious injuries in relation to other injuries I've seen."