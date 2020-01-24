34 troops have brain injuries from Iranian missile attack, says the Pentagon

WASHINGTON – The Defense Department said Friday that 34 members of the US service have traumatic brain injuries from Iranian airstrikes at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, contradicting President Trump's dismissal of injuries among US troops earlier this week.
Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said at a press conference that eight of the affected service members have returned to the United States from an American military hospital in Germany.
Trump dismissed on Wednesday the symptoms of concussion that the troops consider "not very serious," even when the Pentagon acknowledged that several members of the US service were being studied for possible traumatic brain injuries caused by the attack.
"I heard they had headaches," Trump said at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland. "I don't consider them very serious injuries in relation to other injuries I've seen."
The comments of the president, who avoided the draft of the Vietnam War thanks to a diagnosis of bone spurs, quickly attracted criticism from veteran groups.
"Do not be indignant with the last stupid comments of #Mayhem President," Paul Rieckhoff, founder of United States Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, wrote in a twitter post that day. "Take steps to help veterinarians facing BIT," that is, traumatic brain injuries.
Traumatic brain injuries are the result of the powerful changes in atmospheric pressure that accompany an explosion like that of a missile warhead.
The missiles were launched by Iran in retaliation for the murder of an Iranian high general, Qassim Suleimani, for an attack with US drones in Baghdad on January 3. The Trump administration initially said there were no injuries from the Iranian attack on US troops.
Pentagon and military officials later said that any delay in reporting the injuries was due to the fact that the information took time to rise in the chain of command of the leaders in Washington. The authorities also noted that the symptoms of brain injuries do not always appear immediately.
Of the 34 service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, 17 were transferred by medical evacuation aircraft to Germany. Nine remain in the military hospital there, while the others were transferred to the United States.
Medevac took a person to Kuwait. Sixteen service members were treated for traumatic brain injuries in Iraq and have returned to the service, authorities said.
Eric Schmitt contributed the reports.
