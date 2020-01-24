10 amazing secrets that you may not know about Dear John

Dear reader, can you believe that 10 years have passed since Dear John he left?

The tear protagonist Channing Tatum Y Amanda Seyfried has officially reached two digits, with the adaptation of Nicholas Sparks& # 39; best-selling novel that premiered a decade ago. Of course, since it was a movie based on a Sparks book (with those adaptations really reaching its peak at this time, with The last song a few months later), and you know, he had a lot of shirtless Tatum, protagonist of his first role as a real romantic actor, Dear John proved to be an irresistible gift to the public of Valentine.

The film focuses on the long love story between John Tyree (Tatum), a licensed soldier, and Savannah Curtis (Seyfried), a college student, who meet while he is on vacation and she is on spring break. Her complicated romance develops through the letters that are written to each other while he is fighting in Iraq and she is dealing with a friend / love interest with a terminal illness. So yes, there are many tears.

But did you know that the movie almost had a completely different ending, with the new one filmed a few days before the movie hit theaters?