10 amazing secrets that you may not know about Dear John

Dear reader, can you believe that 10 years have passed since Dear John he left?
The tear protagonist Channing Tatum Y Amanda Seyfried has officially reached two digits, with the adaptation of Nicholas Sparks& # 39; best-selling novel that premiered a decade ago. Of course, since it was a movie based on a Sparks book (with those adaptations really reaching its peak at this time, with The last song a few months later), and you know, he had a lot of shirtless Tatum, protagonist of his first role as a real romantic actor, Dear John proved to be an irresistible gift to the public of Valentine.
The film focuses on the long love story between John Tyree (Tatum), a licensed soldier, and Savannah Curtis (Seyfried), a college student, who meet while he is on vacation and she is on spring break. Her complicated romance develops through the letters that are written to each other while he is fighting in Iraq and she is dealing with a friend / love interest with a terminal illness. So yes, there are many tears.
But did you know that the movie almost had a completely different ending, with the new one filmed a few days before the movie hit theaters?
Here are 10 amazing things you may not know Dear John…
1. After being linked to the project for "almost three or four years,quot; before production finally began, Tatum revealed that he actually had the director's approval, with the Swedish director Lasse Hallström, which in particular directed many of ABBA's music videos (This will be important later, trust), Chocolat, The rules of the cider house Y What is Gilbert Grape eating?, landing work.
2. Timely, given its ties with the pop group, Hallström's first choice for the female protagonist with Seyfried, who had just starred in My mother!, with the director inviting her to lunch to ask if she would be interested in the project. "We had a good time, we connected and he wanted me to do it," Seyfried told SheKnows. "I had to fight for that later because although a director loves you, it doesn't mean that he will necessarily play the role."
3. Filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, Tatum learned to surf for the movie, and set foot on the ground when it was another water-related trick: his great dive into the dock. "They almost didn't let me do it. I launched an attack. I wasn't happy with that. It was a 10-foot drop. It didn't go that far, you know," he told Collider. "The specialists were doing it. They went down and saw that there was nothing under water. It was very deep and they weren't going to let me do it for insurance reasons, and I put up an attack completely and they let me do it once and that's what it's in the movie. "
4. A key element in the story really came from the author's real life, with Sparks revealing in an interview that his first encounter with his now ex-wife inspired the first meeting of John and Savannah. "I met my wife on spring break when I was in college … I ran into her in Florida and told her the next day that I was going to marry her and 20 years later here we are," he told Collider.
5. The song Savannah plays in the movie, "Little House," was actually written and performed by Seyfried, and Hallström asked his star to do it. "I had a piano at my house in Charleston. Every day I went home to play. I had a violin, a guitar and a piano. That's my method of relaxation. I was writing the song," he said. "I don't know what it means or where my head was, but, at the end of the shoot, Lasse asked me to bring my guitar to make a freestyle song for a montage. I thought, & # 39; Very good & # 39;".
Originally, the song was supposed to be a version that had a rather awkward background story: "I thought I was going to play something my ex-boyfriend (Jesse Marchant) was singing because we needed to get the rights, so I called him and I thought, & # 39; Can I sing this quickly? & # 39; ", He explained to SheKnows. "I got on the set and forgot the lyrics. (Laughter). I knew how to play a guitar because he taught me when we were together. So I was forced to sing my own song. Then they used it and made me record it. In the studio and now it's in the final credits and the soundtrack. "
7. While the audience loved the hopeful ending of the movie, Dear John It had a different ending a few days before its release that was faithful at the end of the book (spoiler alert: John and Savannah don't end up on the page together). After executives expressed concern about the fall of an end, Page Six reported at the time that a new attempt rushed when he fell, despite the director's initial resistance. The test audience approved, and Sparks said he agreed with the change.
"It's not, of course, exactly the same as the novel, but I think the changes they made really improved as a movie," he told Collider.
8. Ironically, Seyfried predicted one of his future roles while promoting the film with Tatum. During a joint interview for Moviefone, he asked his co-star in which musical he would love to star in. "This sounds really stupid, but My mis it was my favorite musical and I know that many actresses would say that, because it is very emotional, "Seyfried replied. Two years later, I would play Cosette in the big-screen adaptation of the beloved musical.
9. Seyfried made headlines in 2014 when he admitted during an interview with BBC1 Radio that he really didn't remember kissing Tatum during the filming of the romantic movie. "I don't remember … I'm pretty sure it was great," he said. "It was easy! He's a funny guy!" Hm … maybe because when asked in an interview while promoting the movie how the couple on screen could overcome the love scenes, Seyfried replied: "Alcohol!"
10. Despite the popularity of previous adaptations of Sparks as The notebook Y Message in a Bottle, Dear John He was the first to reach number 1 at the box office, raising more than $ 30 million and hitting Avatar of his impressive seven-week career at n. 1.
