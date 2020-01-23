Zion Williamson's debut in the NBA is a "dream come true,quot; in every way, except the loss of Pelicans

%MINIFYHTML6b6b8583d9d45a33f113b6febd5a54f611% %MINIFYHTML6b6b8583d9d45a33f113b6febd5a54f612%

Zion Williamson enjoyed a "dream,quot; debut in the NBA, but he was frustrated because he couldn't score it with a New Orleans Pelicans victory.

Finally fit to play for the first time this season after knee surgery, the number one draft pick, seen as a generational talent, played 18 minutes when the Pelicans lost 121-117 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson began slowly before scoring 17 consecutive points for New Orleans in the last quarter, including four impressive three-pointers, to finish with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

However, Duke's previous feeling was eager to look forward to a first victory, with the Denver Nuggets next for the Pelicans on Friday.

"It was good to leave, but I didn't get the result I wanted," he said at a press conference. "… It was everything I dreamed, except the losing part. The energy that the crowd brought, the energy that the city brought, was electric. I am grateful they did.

"So, it was a dream come true finally, but at the end of the day, I wanted to win, so I just had to watch the next game."

Williamson, who described the primitive songs of "MVP,quot; as "different," said he felt "good,quot; after "that long rehabilitation process," but could not answer when he could play a full game.

"Personally, I didn't want any restrictions, but I'm not a doctor or coach," he added. "I just have to listen to them."

And the teenager admitted some annoyance about having to retire to Brandon Ingram with more than five minutes remaining while the team is recovering.

"I am 19 years old, honestly," he explained. "At that time, I am not thinking about longevity. I am thinking of winning that game. It was very difficult."

However, Williamson recognized some benefits of his dismissal, believing that his impressive triple streak came due to his limited practice time in recent months.

"When you can't move, do athletic movements for a while, all you can do is shoot jumpers," added Williamson, who hit his four triples.

"I guess it was the result of that."