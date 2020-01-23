Zion Williamson: Jrue Holiday says the rookie contribution to the NBA record debut & # 39; elite & # 39; | NBA News

Everything was pretty quiet until the fourth quarter, maybe even disappointing given all the buildup.

In the early stages of the fourth, Zion Williamson had accumulated only five points in his debut when the New Orleans Pelicans tried to keep in touch with the San Antonio Spurs.

But when Williamson, 6 feet 6 inches and 285 pounds, found himself open for a straight three with approximately nine minutes left, he let it fly and fell, infusing energy to the stadium. He followed with a ridiculous three-minute stretch of scoring in which he placed himself in an alley balloon, backed off a wrong shot with a reverse tray and struck three more shots from deep inside.

Everything joined the No.1 team with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Pelicans in 18 minutes on the court, shooting 8-11 from the field and going 4 of 4 from beyond the goal.















3:53



CrunchTime analyzes Zion Williamson's fourth electric quarter in his debut





Williamson, whose first appearance in the regular season was delayed three months by arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, ended up with the most points for a rookie in his franchise history debut and according to ESPN Stats & Info, his score It is the highest number of points scored in less than 20 minutes in a player's debut in the era of the launch clock.

Image:

Zion Williamson and Jrue Holiday share a moment on the court



His teammate, Jrue Holiday, himself one of the best players in the NBA and the best of the pelicans according to most experts (although that could be about to change), recognized the amount of talent needed to exhibit so .

"I think the way it came out was very balanced," Holiday said. "Around us and bring energy, especially in the final stretch, was something that is not often seen from someone so young."

"But even on top of that, we're almost in February and he hadn't played a game yet, so being able to come and do that in his first game is quite elitist."

While scoring the end point of his first game of the regular NBA season as a crowded crowd and standing up he sang M-V-P songs!

















2:23



Handles takes a look at the debut of Zion Williamson and the great buzz of the social networks that surrounded him





Then, the Duke phenomenon went to the bank as ordered by the medical staff and watched the game move away from the Pelicans while singing without hearing "We want Zion!" It echoed around the Smoothie King Center.

The famous rookie said that looking at the last five minutes from the bank as a precaution was very difficult.

"I am 19 years old, honestly. At that time, I am not thinking about longevity," Williamson said. "I'm thinking of winning that game, so it was very difficult."

With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sending double teams to Williamson, the rookie struggled to find his shot during the first three quarters. When the last quarter began, he had only five points, four rebounds, one assist and four turnovers in just under 12 minutes.

Live NBA: L.A. Lakers @ Brooklyn



Friday, January 24 1:00 a.m.



Williamson was not known for shooting three when he starred in Duke. He was often able to dominate the interior. But Williamson said his long rehabilitation probably helped him refine his outside shot.

He explained: "When you can't move and do athletic movements for a while, all you can do is shoot jumpers, I guess it was the result of that."

















0:59



New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of his debut against the San Antonio Spurs



His teammates loved it.

"The first one, I thought, & # 39; Very good. Great & # 39;" said Holiday. "Then, the second three I thought, & # 39; Alright, boy, you've been practicing & # 39 ;.

"And the third, and from that moment on, the energy was crazy. I was exaggerated."

However, more than that, he considers that explosions like this may soon become the norm for Williamson

"We've seen him do this since high school, it's what he does as exciting as it was, is it really a big surprise?

"This is going to be normal. The way he played is something he can do every day. With his return, he has waited a long time for this and is very excited to play."

















1:43



Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans says he felt good in his NBA debut after recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery



Williamson entered the game knowing that his playing time would be limited even though he started. He had played a total of 18:18 when he was replaced forever with the Pelicans who lost by 12 to start the final period with 109-108.

Shortly after, DeRozan began the decisive surge of San Antonio with a finger movement and a shooting jersey. Aldridge followed with a tip-in and a jumper shortly after.

Live NBA: Milwaukee @ Charlotte



Friday, January 24 7:30 pm



New Orleans was as close as 119-117 on Josh Hart's three, but Aldridge responded with two free throws and the Spurs did not give up another basket when they took the 121-117 victory.

Williamson entered the Smoothie King Center in a black suit with a blue design and blue basketball shoes. Written in pink on the black shirt he was wearing under his sports coat, was the expression Let & # 39; s Dance, which was his message to New Orleans the night the Pelicans recruited him.

He certainly found his rhythm in the fourth quarter of his first game, raising hopes for what awaits him in the remaining 37 games of New Orleans.

"It was everything I dreamed, except the losing part," said Williamson. "Only the energy that the crowd brought, the energy that the city brought, was electric and I am grateful that they have done so. So it was a dream come true finally, but at the end of the day I made it we want to win, so we have to look at the next game. "

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.