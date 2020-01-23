Zion Williamson erupts in the fourth quarter of the NBA debut, but the San Antonio Spurs stop the New Orleans pelicans | NBA News

Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his NBA debut, but visiting San Antonio Spurs defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 121-117.

Wednesday night NBA scores San Antonio Spurs 121-117 Pelicans of New Orleans

Denver Nuggets 105-121 Houston Rockets

Philadelphia 76ers 95-107 Toronto Raptors

LA Clippers 95-102 Atlanta Hawks

LA Lakers 100-92 New York Knicks

Memphis Grizzles 95-119 Boston Celtics

Oklahoma City Thunder 120-114 Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards 129-134 Miami Heat (OT)

Sacramento Kings 106-127 Detroit Pistons

Minnesota Timberwolves 110-117 Chicago Bulls

Indiana Pacers 112-87 Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz 129-96 Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs 121-117 Pelicans of New Orleans















2:17



Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs trip to the New Orleans pelicans in NBA Week 14



Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his NBA debut, but LaMarcus Aldridge beat him with 32 points and 14 rebounds when San Antonio Spurs visitors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 121-117 on Wednesday night.

Williamson, the first general draft election, missed the first 44 games of the season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic knee surgery.

He fought for three quarters before scoring 17 consecutive Pelicans points to briefly give them the advantage in the last quarter before staying out the last five and a half minutes when the Spurs regained control.

DeMar DeRozan added 20 points, Dejounte Murray scored 13, Derrick White had 12 and Bryn Forbes 11 for San Antonio.

Brandon Ingram matched Williamson's 22 points for New Orleans. Lonzo Ball had 14 points and 12 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 12, Derrick Favors had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and JJ Redick and Josh Hart scored 10 each.

Denver Nuggets 105-121 Houston Rockets

















1:42



Highlights of the Denver Nuggets trip to the Houston Rockets in week 14 of the NBA



Russell Westbrook scored 28 points and flirted with a triple-double, while James Harden added 27 when the Houston Rockets broke a four-game skid with a 121-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook was the best scorer in the game, caught 16 rebounds that tied the season and added eight assists to control the Rockets, who had dropped five of six during their longest fall of the season. Harden was 6 of 13 from the field and 13 of 15 from the free throw line to complement Westbrook, and Eric Gordon added 25 points on 8 of 11 shots from the Houston bank.

The Nuggets had no guards, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris, in addition to strikers Paul Millsap and Michael Porter Jr. It took a great effort for Denver to keep up, with Nikola Jokic posting a triple double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to direct the patchwork line. Jokic also had six turnovers. Houston converted 15 Denver ball losses to 22 points.

Jerami Grant contributed 17 points and while P.J. Dozier scored 15 from the bench for the Nuggets, who lost two digits during the second half when the Rockets won comfortably.

Philadelphia 76ers 95-107 Toronto Raptors

















1:30



Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' trip to the Toronto Raptors in NBA Week 14



Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and added eight assists when the Toronto Raptors defeated the visitors of the Philadelphia 76ers 107-95.

Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Raptors, who won five straight and won 15 straight home games in the regular season against the 76ers.

Live NBA: Milwaukee @ Charlotte



Friday, January 24 7:30 pm



Norman Powell contributed 18 points from the bank to Toronto, Marc Gasol had 17 and Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka each had 16 points.

Tobias Harris had 22 points and Ben Simmons had 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the 76ers. Furkan Korkmaz added 17 points, Matisse Thybulle had 13 points and Al Horford had seven points and 10 rebounds.

LA Clippers 95-102 Atlanta Hawks

















1:04



Highlights of the LA Clippers trip to the Atlanta Hawks in NBA Week 14



John Collins scored 33 points, and Reserve Brandon Goodwin scored all of his 19 points in the second half, including some key baskets in the final stretch, to help the short-handed Hawks erase a 21-point deficit and defeat the short ones. of the Angels. Clippers 102-95.

The Clippers played without regular headlines Kawhi Leonard (load management), Paul George (left hamstring tension) and Patrick Beverley (groin)

Image:

John Collins hangs on the edge after a dump against the Los Angeles Clippers



Collins was 12 of 22 from the field for the Hawks and added 16 rebounds, matching his peak of the season. It was his ninth double double and the third effort of 30 points of the season. The Hawks also scored 12 points and seven rebounds from Kevin Huerter plus 10 points and eight rebounds from Cam Reddish.

Los Angeles was led by Montrezl Harrell with 30 points and seven rebounds, but he only scored 6 of 13 from the foul line and missed 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter. The Clippers scored 18 points from Lou Williams, but he was a characteristic 0-for-7 in a three-point range. Landry Shamet scored 13.

LA Lakers 100-92 New York Knicks

















1:45



Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers trip to the New York Knicks in week 14 of the NBA



Anthony Davis scored 28 points for Los Angeles Lakers visitors, who resisted the New York Knicks 100-92.

Davis was 7 of 14 from the field and 13 of 13 from the free throw line, matching his most conversions without missing a game this season. He also had 13 of 13 against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 3.

Live NBA: L.A. Lakers @ Brooklyn



Friday, January 24 1:00 a.m.



LeBron James had 21 points and six rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Lakers, who won for the eleventh time in 13 games. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13 points) and Kyle Kuzma (10) scored in double figures from the bench for Los Angeles.

Marcus Morris scored 20 points and Damyean Dotson left the bench to add 17 for the Knicks, who have lost four of their last five and are 2-9 in a period that begins with a loss to Phoenix on January 3. Julius Randle had 16 points and Taj Gibson 12 for New York, who scored 12 rebounds from Mitchell Robinson.

Memphis Grizzles 95-119 Boston Celtics

















1:16



Highlights of Memphis Grizzlies' trip to the Boston Celtics in NBA Week 14



Jayson Tatum scored 23 points before dating a groin injury in the third quarter when the Boston Celtics crushed Memphis Grizzlies 119-95.

Daniel Theis added 14 points, Enes Kanter contributed 13 points from the bank, and Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward scored 12 each while the Celtics won their second straight game since they lost six of eight.

Jonas Valanciunas had a total of 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Solomon Hill each added 13 points for the Grizzlies, who lost their second game in a row of seven consecutive wins. Memphis lost its eighth consecutive meeting with Boston.

Tatum limped off the court to the locker room with 4:43 remaining in the third. Later, the team announced that it suffered a distension of the right groin and would not return. The Celtics no longer had Jaylen Brown for the game due to a sprained right ankle.

Oklahoma City Thunder 120-114 Orlando Magic

















1:03



Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder trip to Orlando Magic in week 14 of the NBA



Dennis Schroder tied a maximum of the season with 31 points to take the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-114 victory over the Orlando Magic.

He was part of the trio of Thunder attack guards that destroyed the Magic's defense, as Chris Paul also added 19 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18. Without Steven Adams, Gilgeous-Alexander also assumed much of the bounce load for Oklahoma City He had 12 rebounds to lead the Thunder.

For the Magic, Nikola Vucevic overcame a bad start to shooting at night to post a double double of 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Image:

Dennis Schroder repeatedly attacked the painting against the Magic



The second half turned into a shooting between two reserve guards: Schroder and Terrence Ross of the Magic. Schroder scored 20 points in the second half, while Ross scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half, drawing 6 of 11 from the field, but each time the Magic had a run, the visitors responded.

The victory was the third consecutive general of Oklahoma City and the fourth consecutive on the road, while Orlando lost for the third time in four games.

Washington Wizards 129-134 Miami Heat (OT)

















1:31



Highlights of the Washington Wizards trip to the Miami Heat in NBA Week 14



Rookie guard Tyler Herro scored a team high of 25 points and Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in overtime to take host Miami Heat to a 134-129 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Herro set a rookie record in the Heat with seven triples, failing only twice. Goran Dragic had 22 points and 10 assists for the Heat, which has the best local record in the NBA with 20-1. The Heat bank, led by Herro and Dragic, provided 74 points.

Butler, who was out of Miami's previous game due to hip pain, added 10 assists and seven rebounds to go with his 24 points.

The Wizards, who scored 38 points from Bradley Beal, their record in the game, fell to 0-18 on the road when they lost after three quarters. Beal added nine rebounds and five assists. Washington also earned 24 points from the Davis Bertans reserve.

The Heat has already exceeded its total home wins last season, when they spent 19-22 at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami also has the best overtime record in the league with 8-0.

Sacramento Kings 106-127 Detroit Pistons

















1:05



Highlights of the Sacramento Kings' trip to the Detroit Pistons in week 14 of the NBA



Christian Wood scored 23 points and Reggie Jackson contributed 22 on his return to action when host Detroit Pistons handed the Sacramento Kings their sixth straight loss, 127-106.

The Pistons had six players out due to injuries, including the best rebounder in the league, Andre Drummond, while Jackson had not played since the second game of the season due to a back injury. Derrick Rose also scored 22 points and added 11 assists. Langston Galloway contributed 14 points, while Markieff Morris and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 each. Thon Maker contributed a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

De & # 39; Aaron Fox led the Kings with 22 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic shot in 19 points, Nemanja Bjelica and Buddy Hield had 14 points each, and Dewayne Dedmon added 13.

Minnesota Timberwolves 110-117 Chicago Bulls

















1:13



Highlights of the trip from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Chicago Bulls in week 14 of the NBA



Zach LaVine scored 25 points, including a triple lead with 1:26 to play, and Cristiano Felicio scored a double double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift host Chicago Bulls past the sunken Minnesota Timberwolves 117-110.

Image:

Karl-Anthony Towns gets up for a dump against the Bulls, as he lost 40 points in an effort to lose for the Timberwolves



Karl-Anthony Towns scored 40 points and Andrew Wiggins continued with 25 for Minnesota, but it wasn't enough since the Timberwolves suffered their seventh straight loss. Shabazz Napier scored 16 points for Minnesota, which rebounded 50-43.

Lauri Markkanen followed LaVine with 21 points and connected four treys to become the 13th player in league history with 100 triples in his first three seasons in the NBA. Luke Kornet (15 points), Kris Dunn (14) and Coby White (12) also finished in double figures for Chicago, which broke a three-game losing streak against Minnesota.

Indiana Pacers 112-87 Phoenix Suns

















1:12



Highlights of the trip from the Indiana Pacers to the Phoenix Suns in week 14 of the NBA



TJ Warren scored 25 points against his former team and Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds when the Indiana Pacers jumped to an early lead and never lost in a 112-87 road victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Doug McDermott had 12 points and Justin Holiday 11 when the Pacers won for the sixth time in their last seven games while recovering from a loss in Utah on Monday.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 points and Devin Booker 16 when the Suns lost their second straight game. Without Cameron Johnson (quad) and Aron Baynes (hip), the Suns were playing with a short bench. They were also without Frank Kaminsky.

Warren, in his first season with the Pacers, was 11 of 18 from the field against the team he played in his first five seasons in the NBA. He was transferred to the Pacers in a three-team exchange in June that included Miami. The victory sees Indiana improve to 11-5 against the Western Conference teams,

Utah Jazz 129-96 Golden State Warriors

















1:16



Highlights of the Utah Jazz trip to the Golden State Warriors in NBA Week 14



The Utah Jazz completed their first sweep of the Golden State Warriors season series in 10 years, using 23 points from Donovan Mitchell and 22 points from Rudy Gobert as the basis for a 129-96 victory in San Francisco.

Gobert, who was a doubt for the game after rolling his ankle in a home victory on Monday over the Indiana Pacers, also had a record of 15 rebounds for the Jazz, whose first three wins over the Warriors this season were a total of only 26 points.

Live NBA: Dallas @ Utah



Saturday, January 25 10:00 p.m.



D & # 39; Golden State Angelo Russell led all scorers with 26 points, while Omari Spellman had 12 points, and Mark Chriss and Eric Paschall scored 11 each for the Warriors.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points for Jazz, Joe Ingles had 11 to go with a maximum of eight assists, Georges Niang contributed 11 points and Jordan Clarkson had 10 for Utah, which won his third consecutive place overall and tenth in his last 12 in the way.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.