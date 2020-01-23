Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

The case continued against President Trump

The House of Representatives administrators will resume their arguments against the president this afternoon, a day after he was accused of pressuring Ukraine in an effort to "cheat,quot; in the 2020 elections.

On Wednesday, Representative Adam Schiff argued that Mr. Trump's conduct was exactly what the editors of the Constitution had in mind when they devised the impeachment.

Related: Democrats rejected a suggestion that they could call Joe Biden's son, Hunter, to testify in exchange for an appearance by John Bolton, the former national security adviser.

News Analysis: In the opening days of the trial, "the House managers have focused on the facts," writes one of our correspondents in Washington. "The defense team has focused on the process."