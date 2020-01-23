Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

The case continued against President Trump
The House of Representatives administrators will resume their arguments against the president this afternoon, a day after he was accused of pressuring Ukraine in an effort to "cheat,quot; in the 2020 elections.
On Wednesday, Representative Adam Schiff argued that Mr. Trump's conduct was exactly what the editors of the Constitution had in mind when they devised the impeachment.
Related: Democrats rejected a suggestion that they could call Joe Biden's son, Hunter, to testify in exchange for an appearance by John Bolton, the former national security adviser.
News Analysis: In the opening days of the trial, "the House managers have focused on the facts," writes one of our correspondents in Washington. "The defense team has focused on the process."
Closer look: The Times asked 81 Americans from almost 30 states what they thought. Most understood the basics of the case and had strong opinions, if not always what you expected.
Whats Next: House managers have used about a third of their 24 assigned hours to open arguments, after which the White House team has their turn. If senators then vote to cite witnesses and documents, the trial could go until February. If they don't, it could have ended before the Trump Union State speech on February 4.
Travel restrictions affect millions in China
Authorities today banned traveling from three cities in central China, including Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly respiratory virus that has spread to at least five other countries, including the United States. Here are the latest updates.
Experts said the scale of the closure was unprecedented. The three cities involved have a combined population of almost 20 million.
The details: The virus has killed at least 17 and has made more than 570 sick. Here they are Maps of its spread.
Whats Next: The Lunar New Year holiday, when hundreds of millions travel through China, starts Friday. Epidemiologists fear that it may make the outbreak harder to contain.
United States will lift water pollution controls
Trump's government is ready to finalize a rule today that would eliminate the Obama era protections for streams, wetlands and other bodies of water.
For the first time in decades, landowners and property developers could pour contaminants such as pesticides and fertilizers directly on many waterways and destroy or fill wetlands for construction.
Last month, an advisory board of government scientists said the new rule "neglects established science," but farmers and fossil fuel groups supported the change.
Go deeper: The measure, which will be implemented in the coming weeks, is the last step in the Trump administration's drive to repeal or weaken environmental regulations.
How Jeff Bezos's iPhone was hacked
A message sent in 2018 from an account belonging to the Saudi crown prince concealed the code that probably allowed hackers to enter the Amazon chief's device, according to an analysis commissioned by Bezos.
Bezos has tried to find out who penetrated the phone since early 2019, when he said that the parent company of The National Enquirer had threatened to publish photographs and private texts.
Yesterday: Two United Nations experts said the hacking was an effort to "influence, if not silence,quot; the critical coverage of Saudi Arabia by the Washington Post, which Bezos owns. Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident writer killed by Saudi agents in 2018, was a Post columnist.
Reply: The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington called the accusations on Mr. Bezos' cell phone "absurd."
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
The gentrification of Paris.
When brothers Ali and Amar Sitayeb, above, opened a convenience store in 1984 in the Marais, the historic Jewish quarter of Paris, the neighborhood had many textile and metal factories.
Today, your store is among the independent companies that are swept by gentrification. A Japanese-owned lingerie chain will take the space.
"How will a bra replace my orange juice?" Asked a senior citizen who has lived next to the store for two decades.
This is what else is happening.
Air crash in Australia: Three firefighters from the USA UU. They died today when a plane used to fight forest fires crashed south of the capital, Canberra.
Rules for Rohingya: The International Court of Justice in The Hague said today that Myanmar must take measures to protect Rohingya Muslims after what the country's accusers have called a genocide campaign.
Trump in March for life: President Trump plans to address the annual demonstration of protesters against abortion on Friday in Washington. He would be the first president in office to do so.
Only dogs allowed: The Department of Transportation proposes prohibit all service animals, except dogs on board US flights. UU. Airlines would not have to accommodate emotional support animals either.
Snapshot: Above, Eli Manning in 2008, after leading the New York Giants to a surprise victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. After 16 seasons with the Giants, the quarterback is scheduled to announce its N.F.L. retirement on Friday.
Infant prodigy: A 3-year-old boy in Britain has become the youngest current member of Mensa, a society whose membership rules require an I.Q. in the top 2 percent of the population. (The youngest was 2 years and 4 months).
Nightly Comedy: Representative Adam Schiff repeatedly invoked the founders of the nation in the political trial. "Schiff quoted Hamilton so many times today that he was nominated for five Tony Awards," said Jimmy Kimmel.
What we are reading: This explainer on a measure of exquisiteness, from Taiwan Business Topics: "Today's lesson," writes our food correspondent Kim Severson, "is to understand the Q factor in Taiwanese food. It is well chewable."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: If the three-milk cake is not enough, Add three more milks.
Watch: Twenty-five years after the release of "Before Sunrise," the stars and the creators of the film talked to The Times about how they did magic on a small budget and capricious trains.
Read: "Strategy and leadership tactics," from former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, is the number one debut on our list of best-sellers, tips and procedures.
Smarter life: Here we show you how to tip hotel workers.
And now for the backstory in …
The first line of an outbreak.
Javier C. Hernández, correspondent in our Beijing office, Wuhan reports this week, the Chinese city in the center of the coronavirus outbreak. Mike Ives, from the Briefings team, spoke with Javier through Slack, a messaging service.
Hi Javier, what is the mood in Wuhan right now?
As you walk the streets, you definitely feel that a sense of urgency is spreading. Many people wear masks and avoid large crowds. All this is happening in the middle of the Lunar New Year holidays, so it has forced many families to rethink their plans. People cancel dinners, stay home from work and snuggle up.
It must be difficult to avoid large crowds in a city of 11 million.
Yes, it is almost impossible to avoid the crowds in a modern Chinese city. But Wuhan is trying to pressure people to take more precautions. When you get into a taxi now, there are reminders about how to open the window and wear a mask. Some of the famous street markets are completely empty, surrounded by signs that warn about the virus.
Are you listening to common feelings in your interviews?
Several people told me about their memories of the SARS crisis of 2003, which killed hundreds of people in China. They are concerned that this may explode in a full-fledged epidemic. Of course, others say they are not very worried and have faith that China can overcome this. A common theme is that people say they want the Chinese government to speak honestly about the severity of the outbreak, something that did not happen during the SARS.
Are you taking specific precautions, such as wearing a mask?
Yes, following expert advice, my colleague Elsie Chen and I regularly wash our hands and avoid meat markets and hospital rooms. We wear masks all the time. It's kind of strange to have that kind of barrier when you're interviewing people on the street. But we have discovered that it is quickly becoming the norm in Wuhan. There are even videos circulating of people toasting New Year's toasts with their masks on!
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
