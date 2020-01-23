Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

China closes the city in the center of an outbreak

The authorities in China are adopting a subtle approach to contain the pneumonia-like virus that originated in the city of Wuhan: essentially closing the site.

Wuhan, with 11 million inhabitants, is a center of industry, commerce and transport in central China. But as of today, flights and trains outside the city are canceled, and bus, subway and ferry services are suspended.

The restrictions, which do not yet have an end date, are aimed at stopping an outbreak of a mysterious coronavirus that emerged in late December, killing at least 17 people in China so far and making hundreds sick there and elsewhere. Many fear that the SARS epidemic will be repeated 17 years ago, which began in China and killed more than 800 people worldwide.

Today: We have a live information session about the latest developments.

Visual: Here is a map of where the virus has spread.