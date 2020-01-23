Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

China closes the city in the center of an outbreak
The authorities in China are adopting a subtle approach to contain the pneumonia-like virus that originated in the city of Wuhan: essentially closing the site.
Wuhan, with 11 million inhabitants, is a center of industry, commerce and transport in central China. But as of today, flights and trains outside the city are canceled, and bus, subway and ferry services are suspended.
The restrictions, which do not yet have an end date, are aimed at stopping an outbreak of a mysterious coronavirus that emerged in late December, killing at least 17 people in China so far and making hundreds sick there and elsewhere. Many fear that the SARS epidemic will be repeated 17 years ago, which began in China and killed more than 800 people worldwide.
New political crisis looming for Italy
Italy's political system faces another possible change of direction: the leader of the five-star anti-system movement has resigned, which increases the possibility that far-right politician Matteo Salvini I could start coming back, starting with regional elections this weekend.
The five-star leader who resigned on Wednesday, Luigi Di Maio, It became the face of a party in disorder that has faced months of plummets, defections and internal struggles.
Background: Five Star, a former ally who later formed a coalition with the center-left Democratic Party, took Mr. Salvini's anti-migrant League party out of power during the summer. Victories for the League on Sunday would make the collapse of the ruling coalition more likely and possibly lead to national elections long before its expiration in 2023.
Reach: Analysts say Five Star's position fell because it did not evolve from an angry protest movement to an effective government party.
Looking to the future: Surveys suggest that the League will win Sunday's elections in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, which has long been synonymous with the Italian left, and in Calabria in the southern part of the country, which the League once denigrated as a leech in the resources of the most prosperous North.
The smooth advance of the bill marks a departure from the Brexit drama and acrimony that lasted for years and took over British politics before the overwhelming electoral victory of Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month.
Whats Next: British and U.S. the representatives are preparing to negotiate a comprehensive trade agreement. Johnson wants an agreement by the end of 2020, but the EU. He says it is not realistic.
North Ireland: The restoration of a coalition government has brought relief, but the region's leadership faces an uphill struggle to save the decline in health and education services.
When Moroccan immigrants Ali and Amar Sitayeb, above, opened a convenience store in the historic Jewish quarter of Paris, the neighborhood still had many textile and metal factories.
That was in 1984. Today, his shop in the Marais is just one of the many independent stores that are swept by a wave of wealthy gentrification in Paris and other French cities. It will soon be replaced by a lingerie store run by a Japanese retail giant.
"How will a bra replace my orange juice?" Asked a senior citizen who has lived next to the store for two decades.
Digital tax truce: French and US officials appeared to achieve a truce on Wednesday in a dispute over France's plan to impose a 3 percent tax on the revenue technology companies earn by providing digital services.
Jeff Bezos hacking: The Amazon boss's iPhone was apparently compromised when he received a video of a WhatsApp account belonging to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, according to a forensic analysis. The Saudi embassy in Washington denied that the kingdom was involved.
Real against tabloids: In the last skirmish about privacy between the British royal family and the country's press, lawyers representing Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, threatened some British actions with legal actions after they published photos of her walking with her son in a Canadian public park.
Infant prodigy: A 3-year-old boy has been invited to join Mensa, a British society whose membership rules require an I.Q. in the top 2 percent of the population.
Snapshot: Iliana Regan, above, created a Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago and published a famous gastronomic memory last summer. Now she and his wife have turned a four-room log cabin into an inn, and she is trying to redefine what it means to be an American chef.
In Memory: Terry Jones, director, screenwriter and (most famous) member of the British comedy company Monty Python, died Tuesday in London. He was 77 years old.
Hi Javier, what is the mood in Wuhan right now?
As you walk the streets, you definitely feel that a sense of urgency is spreading. Many people now wear masks and avoid large crowds. All this is happening in the middle of the Lunar New Year holidays, so it has forced many families to rethink their plans. People cancel dinners, stay home from work and snuggle up.
It must be difficult to avoid large crowds in a city of 11 million people.
Yes, it is almost impossible to avoid the crowds in a modern Chinese city. But Wuhan is trying to pressure people to take more precautions. When you get into a taxi now, there are reminders about how to open the window and wear a mask. Some of the famous street markets are now completely empty, surrounded by signs that warn about the virus.
Are you listening to common feelings in your interviews?
Several people told me about their memories of the SARS crisis of 2003, which killed hundreds of people in China. They are concerned that this may explode in a full-fledged epidemic. Of course, others say they are not very worried and have faith that China can overcome this. A common theme is that people say they want the Chinese government to speak honestly about the severity of the outbreak, something that did not happen during the SARS.
Are you taking specific precautions, such as wearing a mask?
Yes, following expert advice, my colleague Elsie Chen and I regularly wash our hands and avoid meat markets and hospital rooms. We wear masks all the time. It's kind of strange to have that kind of barrier when you're interviewing people on the street. But we have discovered that it is quickly becoming the norm in Wuhan. There are even videos circulating of people toasting New Year's toasts with their masks on!
