Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Tens of millions of people locked in China due to a viral outbreak
The authorities imposed strict travel restrictions in five cities, including Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly respiratory virus that has already spread to Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and the US. UU. Here are the latest updates.
Experts said the size of the blockade, which affects approximately 20 million people, was unprecedented. A patient also died in Hebei Province, 600 miles north of Wuhan, at the first confirmed death outside the epicenter.
The World Health Organization decided not to declare a global health emergency, yet. Several members thought it was "still too early,quot;, the W.H.O. He said in a statement.
The details: The virus has killed at least 18 and has made more than 600 ill. Here are maps of its spread. Until now, the victims are mostly older men, many of whom had previous health problems.
Whats Next: The Lunar New Year holiday, when hundreds of millions travel through China, begins today. Epidemiologists fear that it may make the outbreak harder to contain.
Three more firefighters die in Australia
Several US firefighters died Thursday when a plane carrying fire retardants descended in the mountains south of Canberra. They were not immediately identified.
The burning crash, on a hill near a wildlife sanctuary, ended a brief pause in the summer of the country's deadly forest fires. The rain had offered a respite, but temperatures rose again on Thursday to more than 100 degrees.
"We are devastated because those Americans are not going home," said Alison Myers, a deputy captain of the Numeralla fire brigade, which covers the surrounding district.
Context: At least five firefighters have died this season, and the number of deaths from fires now exceeds 30. More than 2,500 homes have been destroyed and millions of acres have been burned.
Myanmar must protect the Rohingya and the rules of the Hague court
The International Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Myanmar must "take all measures within its power,quot; to protect Rohingya Muslims, who have been killed and expelled from their homes in what the country's accusers have called a genocide campaign.
The court said the Rohingya faced a "real and imminent risk,quot; by putting Myanmar under judicial supervision. The measure essentially rejected the defenses offered by the country's civil leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.
Impact: Some observers noted that because the court did not describe specific steps and has no enforcement power, it would take more measures to protect the minority ethnic group. "The chances of Aung San Suu Kyi implementing this decision will be zero unless significant international pressure is applied," said the director of a human rights group.
Background: In 2017, the Myanmar army waged a brutal assault on the Rohingya in the western state of Rakhine, which caused more than 700,000 to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.
The gentrification of Paris.
When brothers Ali and Amar Sitayeb, above, opened a convenience store in 1984 in Marais, the historically Jewish neighborhood of Paris, the neighborhood had many textile and metal factories.
Today, your store is among the independent companies that are swept by gentrification. A Japanese-owned lingerie chain will take the space.
"How will a bra replace my orange juice?" Asked a senior citizen who has lived next to the store for two decades.
This is what else is happening.
Angola Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the country's former president, will face charges after an investigation into the misappropriation of millions of funds from the state oil company, which she once directed. A banker who managed the company's account was found dead at his home in Lisbon in what was probably suicide, a police source said.
The impeachment process: The house administrators presented their legal case against President Trump. The Senate is expected to meet for an abbreviated session on Saturday. Follow our updates here.
Snapshot: Above, world leaders join in Israel for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. They He talked about the rise of anti-Semitism.
And now for the backstory in …
The diet of political judgment
Of the many rules that govern President Trump's political trial in the Senate, there is nothing more incongruous than the food and drink allowed on the floor during marathon procedures: water, milk and candy. That's.
The candy is thanks to the "candy desk,quot;, a historic relic that is currently assigned to Senator Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania. It's on the Republican side of the chamber, in the last row of the hall.
The candy desk tradition began in 1965 with Senator George Murphy, a sweet-hearted Republican from California, and in recent years has been controlled by lawmakers in Pennsylvania, which has the largest confectionery industry in the country. Their currently stocked with Hershey bars with almonds, Rolo candies, Milky Ways, 3 Musketeer bars, Palmer Peanut Butter Cups and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.
As for drinks, only water is allowed, either still or with gas, although a book of legislative norms refers to a legislator he was allowed to order a glass of milk in 1966. Unfortunately for all those involved in the procedures, which have so far taken place for some very long days, coffee is not allowed.
