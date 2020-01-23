Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Tens of millions of people locked in China due to a viral outbreak

The authorities imposed strict travel restrictions in five cities, including Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly respiratory virus that has already spread to Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and the US. UU. Here are the latest updates.

Experts said the size of the blockade, which affects approximately 20 million people, was unprecedented. A patient also died in Hebei Province, 600 miles north of Wuhan, at the first confirmed death outside the epicenter.

The World Health Organization decided not to declare a global health emergency, yet. Several members thought it was "still too early,quot;, the W.H.O. He said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTML7ca2a50b6f40be17634afbb00b8bcde113% %MINIFYHTML7ca2a50b6f40be17634afbb00b8bcde114%

The details: The virus has killed at least 18 and has made more than 600 ill. Here are maps of its spread. Until now, the victims are mostly older men, many of whom had previous health problems.