WWE superstar Carmella in her Royal Rumble waits, living life under a microscope

%MINIFYHTML8ae6d71f47e3d30e6eb9fc7e8a7efca711% %MINIFYHTML8ae6d71f47e3d30e6eb9fc7e8a7efca712%

It was not long ago when WWE superstar Carmella was the center of attention on "SmackDown."

In 2018, the "Princess of Staten Island,quot; became the first Miss Money in the Bank briefcase and charged the following year to become a female champion of "SmackDown," a title she had for more than four months.

%MINIFYHTML8ae6d71f47e3d30e6eb9fc7e8a7efca713% %MINIFYHTML8ae6d71f47e3d30e6eb9fc7e8a7efca714%

Since then, he has been out of the championship mix while he was part of the hijinx with R-Truth with the 24/7 championship. But after he was recruited for "RAW,quot;, she is back alone and focused on winning the championship again.

MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2020 date, start time, matches, cost of PPV, location, rumors

That can change very quickly at this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble event (broadcast live on the WWE Network) with the winner of the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on the top rope, winning a WrestleMania 36 championship in April. The only question now is whether she will be one of the participants (more on that below).

They have been interesting years for Carmella, full of ups and downs. While that came with a race for the championship, it also included great scrutiny of open fans on social networks who didn't like their work in the ring. And with life as a WWE superstar, she gets a lot of attention both inside and outside the ring that includes her relationship with "SmackDown,quot; host Corey Graves, something that was detailed in the most recent season of E! Total Divas reality show.

Sporting News recently spoke with Carmella about his hopes for Royal Rumble, his current role in WWE and how he tries to live a very public life.

(This interview has been slightly edited for its length and clarity).

SPORT NEWS: The Royal Rumble is approaching this Sunday. As of now, you do not officially participate in the women's Royal Rumble Match. Would you like to make an announcement about that match?

CARMELLA I wish I could make an announcement. I really do not know. I hope to be part of that. I've been part of the last two, so I really hope to be part of the game, but I guess you'll have to tune in and find out.

SN: Officially, there have only been (five) women announced for the match at this time. With the Rumble, there is always a surprise element as to who will be part of it. Some names are announced in advance, others are not. What do you think about so many names that are not yet announced?

CARMELLA I prefer it that way. I think, as you said, that's the exciting part of the Rumble. You never know who the music is going to get or who is going to download. I think that if he announces all the names, there are only a few surprises, while everyone is not announced here, it is much more exciting that way.

SN: The Rumble is such a unique combination. Sometimes it can be just you and another person in the ring and other times, there may be chaos with 10, 12.15 people there. What is it like to be part of this?

CARMELLA It's definitely like no other game I've been to. You never know what is going to happen and you have to keep your head in a turn because you could be fighting a girl in the corner and then someone else comes after you and you are not waiting for him. It is definitely different from everything I'm used to.

SN: We haven't seen you on SmackDown in a while. Where have you been?

CARMELLA It was a little while I was a few weeks ago and I had a game against Sonya Deville and then with Mandy Rose. You know, this business is very crazy. There are always ups and downs. Either you're in the spotlight for a long time or you're on the sidelines, but that's the way this business works. You can't always be on top and I feel very fortunate to have been on TV regularly throughout my SmackDown career. This is the first time I take a break. And it's OK. Sometimes, I'm like waiting, I want to be out there. I want to be part of the action. But other times it's great because you can take a little break and not be forced to go through everyone's throat and you have the opportunity to soak everything that happened in recent years.

SN: When it comes to recent years, I think many people wondered if you would ever be in a prominent place where you were, becoming the first Miss Money in the Bank and then winning the SmackDown women's championship. And I say that because we couldn't see you much in the ring before you moved to WWE from NXT because you were a manager. That said, how have these last years been for you in WWE when you went from manager to outstanding fighter?

CARMELLA I have not been a complete whirlwind. Thinking about the things I have achieved is crazy. It is something that I would only expect and dream about, so I feel so fortunate and fortunate to have been part of these first for women. No matter what happens in my career from now on, I will always go down in history as the first Miss Money in the Bank and that is something that nobody can take away from me. I think it's really cool and I don't think anyone expected me to beat Charlotte Flair or Asuka or these women who are of such high caliber in our women's division and I was there with them and I beat them. It's really great and I'm very lucky and fortunate to have had the career I've had so far.

SN: Everyone has their role in WWE. You had a great race for a while and now you are stepping back. How do you focus on the opportunities you are given because, sometimes, they will be great, but other times, they will be smaller than you have to try to make the most of?

CARMELLA One thing I take pride in is taking full advantage of every opportunity that has been given to me. When I was a manager at NXT, nobody expected me to separate and be a star on my own, and I did. And then with the Money in the Bank briefcase, I did it. As a champion, nobody expected me to last as a champion and I did and took full advantage. Then, everything I did with Truth, I took full advantage. So I feel very lucky because my character is very diverse. She has been in so many different roles and everything I get, drink and run with him. I am proud of that because not all characters could be in all those roles and make them work.

SN: You had a good association with Truth for a while. I think everyone wondered what would happen and where you two would go, especially with him as the 24/7 champion. What was it like being part of that, especially when it became something that most people didn't see coming?

CARMELLA It was never supposed to be anything. It really was not. I was just going to the backstage saying that I needed to look for a title opportunity as a joke because that was what Charlotte did to enter the SummerSlam game in 2018. I was just kidding about it and then it became a kind of thing. Then we joined for the Mixed Match Challenge and then we were the only Mixed Match Challenge team that continued to be a team beyond that competition. What you saw on television was so real and genuine. We have a true friendship and we have a lot of fun. It would make me laugh out loud. I would be laughing live on TV for the things I was facing in front of me and I couldn't help it. I laughed because it's so ridiculous. It has always existed and continues to find a way to stay relevant and I take my hat off because he is an amazing artist.

SN: I think that is one of the good things about working with him. You never know which direction it will go, but if you can't keep a serious face, it's okay to laugh because it's R-Truth and it's very absurd.

CARMELLA (Laughter) That's all. I was the straight man in the whole situation in everything we did and the escapes we got into. I was the straight man and got us in trouble all the time.

SN: He was transferred to RAW as part of the most recent draft last October. There were advantages and disadvantages that you could no longer work with him, but you stayed in SmackDown with your boyfriend Corey. Were you disappointed that you moved?

CARMELLA I was definitely discouraged and felt that there was much more we could have done, but at the same time, it's good for me, I think, because I really have the opportunity to be in a story and be Carmella again because it has been a while. Basically, since I lost the championship in SummerSlam to Charlotte a year and a half ago. I have not really been an important part of the women's division because I have been very involved in things with Truth, which has been great. It has been a great opportunity to show a different side of my character. But I do think it is important to go out on my own and remind everyone what I can do and what I am capable of outside that comedy role.

SN: When it comes to the other side of your character, for a long time you were despised by fans for a variety of reasons.

CARMELLA Despised is a euphemism!

SN: It was like a coin toss and the next thing you know is that people loved Carmella for being with R-Truth and showing a different side of your personality. What has it been like going through that transformation from being so nasty to being applauded?

CARMELLA It was definitely something I had to get used to because, again, as I said, since I went to SummerSlam with the title they took me out of the building. Fully booed outside the building. And then, not even two weeks later, I go with R-Truth and people are cheering me on. It was very strange. Again, and I hate using the word organic because I think it is widely used, but it was organic. it just happened. We weren't like, OK, now I'm going to be a good guy. It was like oh, great. Carmella is not so bad. She is with Truth and we love the Truth and from then on it was like a snowball.

SN: In recent years, we have also seen much of his personal life being in Total Divas. Also, you are someone who has been under the microscope when he was a fan of social networks. How was that experience?

CARMELLA Yes, social networks are … first, they have taken over the world. That's what everybody is about. Being a WWE superstar, our lives are under a microscope anyway. People always want to know what we are doing outside WWE and, sometimes, I think people forget what we are doing on television, we are playing a character. It is different from what we are in our daily lives. That said, being in Total Divas is a completely different ball game. We are exposing our truly personal lives. I think it's hard because you can judge Carmella in the ring any way you like. I'm playing a character, like it or not, that's my character. But outside the ring in Total Divas, I am being myself and we are being examined for being ourselves and that was the most difficult to deal with among all the other things we are dealing with in Total Divas that we do not have. It is not necessary to enter, but obviously everyone knows it. But it is what it is.

That's why you signed up and it was definitely a difficult time, but the only thing I learned from the whole experience is that social networks are not real. What people say online, why do I care? Why do I care what people who have no idea who I am think of me? I think that has been the most important lesson that I have learned and I hope that other people can take that and learn from it and realize that there is no reason to tear people into social networks. Why? Doesn't that make sense?

SN: When it comes to your personal life, everyone saw you and Corey at The Bump a few months ago. Are you surprised by some of the things he revealed there? There were some salacious stories.

CARMELLA (Laughter) I couldn't believe some of the things he said! I forgot about them and then the fact that he is saying these things in WWE programming, I couldn't even believe it. I was dying.

SN: There is a clothing accident at the London airport and then a shower that he mentioned.

CARMELLA Yes. Obviously, there were many details that he revealed and I didn't think he was going there. But, I mean, damn, our relationship is already out there for the world to see, I guess, so we're not hiding anything.

SN: You have your own wine, Capo Cagna. How is the wine business going so far?

CARMELLA It's really exciting. It has been a long time in manufacturing. I have been working in this wine brand for almost a year and a half. I think it is important to diversify and show that we have other interests and things outside of WWE. The whole reason behind the brand is to hug who you are. It doesn't matter what other people think of you. Be you, strong independent. That's what Capo Cagna is about.