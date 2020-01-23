WSL deadline day: Bristol City signs Chloe Logarzo of Sydney FC | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML648f5c3876c6b68cafa57f7053fd9ba311% %MINIFYHTML648f5c3876c6b68cafa57f7053fd9ba312%





Chloe Logarzo can help the WSL's bottom club, Bristol City, with his & # 39; maturity and sophistication & # 39 ;, according to former Australian international Alicia Ferguson-Cook.

Bristol City Women has confirmed the signing of the Australian international Chloe Logarzo of Sydney FC in a one and a half year contract.

The 25-year-old, who won the W-League with Sydney last season, has played 41 times for her country, scoring seven goals.

Logarzo is the fifth signature on the bottom side of WSL in the January window, which closes on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The midfielder has also had spells in Colorado Pride and Newcastle Jets, in addition to playing in Sweden and Norway in Eskilstuna United and Avaldsnes, respectively.

Lozargo was named Sydney FC Player of the Year in 2018 and a year later she won her second W-League title, earning the score in Sydney's 4-2 victory over Perth in the 2019 W-League Grand Final.

WSL Deadline Day made offers

Rylee Foster, who has tattooed & # 39; You'll never walk alone & # 39; tattooed on his arm, he signed with Liverpool on the day of the deadline

Chloe Logarzo – Sydney FC to Bristol City, not disclosed

Rylee Foster – University of West Virginia to Liverpool, free

Sophie Harris – Brighton to Lewes, all season loan

Ellie Fletcher – Liverpool to Blackburn, free

WSL Deadline Day explained

It is likely that the WSL Day of the Deadline is quieter than many football fans are accustomed to seeing in the men's game, mainly due to tighter budgets and better financial planning.

New FIFA research shows that more than 86 percent of international agreements involve players who are without a contract and only £ 551,000 was spent on transfer fees between clubs around the world in 2019.

Offers that include a fee are less common in the female game, players tend to move when they have no contract and transfers are usually planned weeks, if not months, in advance so that teams do not exceed the budget.