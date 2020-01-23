World leaders, gathered to mark the Holocaust, are urged to fight "deadly cancer,quot;

%MINIFYHTML9cccf44468ba82fed5dd274c6d6fe56111% %MINIFYHTML9cccf44468ba82fed5dd274c6d6fe56112%

Shalev acknowledged that the crossfire between Russia and Poland had caused a headache. "We are in the business of historical truth," he added. "We don't want to play any political game."

President Reuven Rivlin, in statements as host of the dinner, urged that the point of the Holocaust forum not be lost in the noise of such nationalist disputes. "The role of political leaders is to shape the future," he said. "Leave history to historians."

"I hope and pray that from this room, the message reaches all the countries of the Earth: that the leaders of the world come together, join in the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and extremism," said Mr. Said Rivlin “In defense of democracy and democratic values. This is the call of our time. "



Israeli officials worked frantically to meet the demands of organizing the event, gathering more than a third of its national police force of 29,000 troops to provide security and close roads and streets for motorhomes, establishing air exclusion zones on hotels and places key, and Drafting of retired diplomats to help manage what the five full-time protocol officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not.

The historic King David Hotel, accustomed to accommodating one visiting ruler at a time, had to administer three kings, two crown princes, six presidents and a governor general, as well as his superior assistants, bodyguards and tasters.

Not everything went well: President Emmanuel Macron shouted at Israeli security officers at a stop in a church in the Old City that France considers its sovereign territory, recalling a similar dispute in Jerusalem that involved its predecessor Jacques Chirac in 1996, but tensions eased quickly in the instant.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, who had just been elected to his first term in 1996 and is looking for another now in what has been a one-year electoral stalemate, while awaiting trial on corruption charges, seized the opportunity to show up meet with heads of state and pressure the interests of Israelis and Jews.