By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
World Economic Forum leaders pledge to plant 1 billion trees | Switzerland news
Government and corporate leaders of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, have launched a plan to plant a billion trees worldwide.

He even received the support of a high-profile climate skeptic, the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Climate change has become a topic of conversation at the economic meeting.

Jonah Hull from Al Jazeera reports from Davos, Switzerland.

