World Economic Forum leaders pledge to plant 1 billion trees | Switzerland news

%MINIFYHTMLb85de676f86933b683a86bb6e590d24c11% %MINIFYHTMLb85de676f86933b683a86bb6e590d24c12%

Government and corporate leaders of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, have launched a plan to plant a billion trees worldwide.

He even received the support of a high-profile climate skeptic, the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Climate change has become a topic of conversation at the economic meeting.

%MINIFYHTMLb85de676f86933b683a86bb6e590d24c13% %MINIFYHTMLb85de676f86933b683a86bb6e590d24c14%

Jonah Hull from Al Jazeera reports from Davos, Switzerland.