Will the world's highest court ruling help Rohingya Muslims? The | Myanmar

The International Court of Justice, the highest court in the world, ordered the Myanmar government to prevent its military from committing acts of genocide against the Rohingya.

The ICJ also warned that the Rohingya remain at serious risk of genocide and ordered the country to comply with the genocide convention and take all measures within its power to prevent further assassinations.

The case presented by Gambia last year accuses Myanmar of committing an ongoing genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority population. Myanmar denies the accusations.

Thursday's ruling comes a few days after an investigation backed by the Myanmar government rejected accusations of genocide. Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, says the Rohingya have "exaggerated,quot; the abuses.

What does this ruling mean and Myanmar will comply with the orders?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Thomas MacManus – director of the International Initiative against State Crime at Queen Mary University in London

Azeem Ibrahim – president of the Rohingya Legal Forum of the Center for Global Policy, and author of Los Rohingyas: Inside the Hidden Genocide of Myanmar

Simon Adams – Executive Director of the Global Center for Responsibility to Protect and Gambia Advisor on the Rohingya case

Source: Al Jazeera News