Will Myanmar respect the ICJ order to stop the genocide against the Rohingya? The | Myanmar News

%MINIFYHTMLe41ac8628869c084c836765f75e3ee6911% %MINIFYHTMLe41ac8628869c084c836765f75e3ee6912%

In a ruling that the Rohingya minority celebrated, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect the mostly Muslim minority.

On Thursday, a panel of 17 judges unanimously decided that Myanmar should take "all measures within its power,quot; to prevent genocide, following a case presented by Gambia in November.

Judge President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said that Myanmar "has caused irreparable damage to the rights of the Rohingya," referring to a military campaign of violence in Rakhine state that he saw More than 740,000 members of the ethnic minority fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2016 and 2017.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe41ac8628869c084c836765f75e3ee6913% %MINIFYHTMLe41ac8628869c084c836765f75e3ee6914%

While academics and Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh welcomed the trial, others have urged caution: now, they say, there should be more international scrutiny about Myanmar's treatment of the minority.

Following the ruling, the Myanmar government issued a press release alleging that "there has been no genocide in Rakhine."

Tun Khin, a leading Rohingya activist based in the United Kingdom, told Al Jazeera that Myanmar has been involved in "denial after denial."

He called the ruling a "great victory for the Rohingya,quot;, but warned that the lack of political will of the Myanmar government will hamper the implementation of the order.

"The Rohingya have been persecuted for five decades. The Myanmar government hates the Rohingya and dehumanizes the Rohingya," he said.

Rohingya activist Tun Khin with Abubacarr Marie Tambadou, Minister of Justice of the Gambia, inside the International Court of Justice in The Hague on January 23, 2020 (Courtesy of Tun Khin)

The international community now has no choice but to put political pressure on Myanmar after the ICJ decision, Khin said, urging countries to follow the examples of Canada and the Netherlands to show solidarity with Gambia in its support for Rohingya

In her statement to the ICJ in December, Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, downplayed the role of the military in describing violence as an "internal armed conflict unleashed by rohingya militant attacks."

She said the Rohingya "exaggerated,quot; the abuses against them.

Several world leaders, rights groups, international observers and Rohingya survivors claim otherwise; that Myanmar has carried out systematic, violent and sometimes sexual and fatal abuses against thousands of Rohingya, including children, while denying members of ethnic minorities citizenship rights.

In the days before the ICJ order on Thursday, a commission appointed by Myanmar repeated the government's line that, while the military may have committed "war crimes and serious human rights abuses," there was no "evidence "of genocidal intention.

Khin Omar, founder of Progressive Voice, a local human rights research and defense organization, told Al Jazeera that he hopes Myanmar will make a "showcase,quot; in light of the decision.

"The governments and military of Myanmar will take the order lightly and will only make adjustments or cosmetic measures at the national level," he said. "For example, it will conduct trials in military courts to use some that have lower ranks as scapegoats."

She expects an "increased government focus,quot; on civil society groups, particularly organizations that document human rights abuses, and said there would be an "ongoing,quot; genocide of the Rohingya who remain in Myanmar.

The orders of provisional measures of the ICJ are binding, but the court has no means of enforcement.

However, cases of non-compliance can be referred to the UN Security Council.