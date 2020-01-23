Will Gayle King smoke weed? Amy Schumer and Oprah Winfrey want me to try it!

Gayle King has never smoked weed before, which is something that Oprah Winfrey and Amy Schumer can't stop joking about. During an episode of the Oprah podcast, Oprah Super Soul Conversations, The celebrity couple stated that one of their dreams in life was to get Gayle King to smoke pot.

Schumer agreed with the media mogul, urging Gayle to have at least one edible, in any case. According to Oprah, she has known Gayle King and has even been her best friend since 1976, and has never seen her smoke weed or drink.

Oprah joked that Gayle didn't even understand the proper terminology surrounding the substance and its use. Winfrey explained that if someone asks if he has ever smoked marijuana, Gayle will answer: "No, I never had a marijuana cigarette."

Schumer joked that he is obviously against drugging someone else, but it would not be a bad idea to make a few brownies for her to try. Winfrey joked that he would share the entire show in his social media account.

In addition, both parties agreed that if they couldn't get Gayle to at least try to smoke weed, then at least he should try CBD oils.

As previously reported, Schumer joked about how much he wanted to get high with Gayle King in April 2018. Coincidentally, Amy and Oprah had the same conversation on the Oprah podcast two years ago.

Reportedly, Schumer and Winfrey joined in their respective introspective trends. Amy and Oprah shared how they struggled with body image problems and also that they often "hid in restrooms at parties."

Both Schumer and Oprah have talked about body positivity in the past, including Amy, who says she is much happier when she has more body weight than less. Amy is currently married to Chris Fischer, with whom she had a baby in 2019. Oprah, on the other hand, is dating Stedman Graham and has been in a relationship with him since the 1980s.



