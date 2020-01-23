Will Ferrell remembers interrupting the essay & # 39; SNL & # 39; from Diddy: it was a challenge

%MINIFYHTML6063bf17db5b4af895b82db16fefd9b111% %MINIFYHTML6063bf17db5b4af895b82db16fefd9b112%

While watching a clip of the hilarious moment, which happened in 1998, the star of & # 39; Step Brother & # 39; He explains in an interview: & # 39; I really didn't know what to do when I got there & # 39 ;.

Will ferrell ran the "Saturday night live"stage while Sean & # 39;P Diddy& # 39; Combs was rehearsing, in a challenge.

The funny man, who appeared on the successful sketches program from 1995 to 2002, explains that the writers challenged him to interrupt the music mogul while on stage in 1998, and Will took on the challenge, in character, as his pompous Ron Burgundy journalist.

"We were watching Puff Daddy rehearse (and) someone said: & # 39; Ron should go on stage & # 39 ;, and before everyone saw each other again, he had run out the door," Ferrell said as he revived the madman moment during a new episode of the web series. "Stories of the show".

"I really didn't know what to do when I got there," Ferrell said as he watched a clip of the hilarious moment. "Then we shook hands."

The "Anchorman"The star revealed that he often cheated behind the scenes on the show to animate the serious atmosphere behind the scenes.

"I was always surprised at how serious the place could be sometimes, and I thought & # 39; Wait, this is a comedy show, we should be screwed up & # 39;".