Why is Kim Kardashian being sued for this photo with Kanye West?

A photographer is suing Kim Kardashian for publishing, supposedly without permission, a photo that says he took that shows her and her husband Kanye west.
A representative for the keeping up with the Kardashians Star declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in New York on Wednesday.
The photographer, Saeed Bolden, says in his presentation that broke and owns the copyright of a photo of the couple that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star posted on his Instagram page in October 2018. In the photo, both stars are smiling as they walk together with a group of people.
The photo Kim used is a black and white version of his image, and the photographer points out in his claim that his publication received 2.2 million likes. The U.S. Copyright Office shows that last year, Saeed registered a copyright for an image of Kim that he took in 2018.
Saeed states in his presentation that the reality star "did not grant him the license of photography,quot; for his page, nor does he have his "permission or consent to publish the photograph,quot;, and infringed his copyright on the photograph by reproducing it and show it publicly.
It states that this has been "deliberate, intentional and purposeful, without regard to or indifferent,quot; to your rights, and that as a direct and forthcoming cause of the infringement of your copyright and exclusive rights under copyright, you have the right to damages and any gains obtained from it, plus attorney fees and costs. He did not assign a monetary value in his demand. It also demands a jury trial.
In his lawsuit, Saeed also names Kim's line of girdles, Skims Body, as the plaintiff, even though the Instagram account that presented his photo is the personal page of the reality star.
In recent months, celebrities like Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Justin BieberY Gigi Hadid They have been sued, often for more than $ 100,000, by different paparazzi members for their own Instagram posts of unlicensed photos of themselves, even years later.
Katy's case is pending. Ariana and Justin fixed their costumes. A federal court granted Gigi's motion to dismiss his case.
