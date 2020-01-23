Why is Kim Kardashian being sued for this photo with Kanye West?

A photographer is suing Kim Kardashian for publishing, supposedly without permission, a photo that says he took that shows her and her husband Kanye west.

A representative for the keeping up with the Kardashians Star declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in New York on Wednesday.

The photographer, Saeed Bolden, says in his presentation that broke and owns the copyright of a photo of the couple that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star posted on his Instagram page in October 2018. In the photo, both stars are smiling as they walk together with a group of people.

%MINIFYHTMLa3efdb956c4b62a0686cc8eb17f1bd9c13% %MINIFYHTMLa3efdb956c4b62a0686cc8eb17f1bd9c14%

The photo Kim used is a black and white version of his image, and the photographer points out in his claim that his publication received 2.2 million likes. The U.S. Copyright Office shows that last year, Saeed registered a copyright for an image of Kim that he took in 2018.

Saeed states in his presentation that the reality star "did not grant him the license of photography,quot; for his page, nor does he have his "permission or consent to publish the photograph,quot;, and infringed his copyright on the photograph by reproducing it and show it publicly.