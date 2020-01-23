Why does Indian movie star Rajinikanth face criticism in his state? The | News

Chennai, India – Rajinikanth, one of the biggest movie stars in India, has faced protests over a controversial comment about Periyar EV Ramaswamy, an anti-cost icon known for his work among the lower caste Hindus in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Periyar, born in 1879, is considered the father of the Dravidian Movement, which called for social reforms to end the domination of the upper caste of Hinduism, thus opening the door to the socially disadvantaged sectors of society.

Even at the beginning of the 20th century, Periyar was a controversial figure and was frequently attacked for his positions, such as campaigns against idols, the entry of Dalits into temples and a mmovement against the imposition of the Hindi language largely spoken in the north.

Last week, Rajinikanth, 69, said that "a portrait of Hindu gods, Rama and Sita, was displayed naked and adorned with slippers,quot; at a 1971 rally organized by Periyar.

Dravidic parties and scholars have contested the accuracy of the event and He accused the movie star of falling into a "shameless lie,quot; to gain political mileage. But Rajnikanth insists that the incident was reported by the Tamil weekly magazine Tughlak..

According to The Hindu, an English newspaper published from Chennai, in its 1971 report, the demonstration by Periyar had obscene images of some of the Hindu gods, but Rama and Sita did not parade naked.

Kolathur Mani, The founder of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), a local political party, said Rajinikanth was pressured to say "half truths."

"I suspect that this pressure comes from the right or BJP. They should have written the script for him," he told Al Jazeera. "We don't understand why I should lie so blatantly."

"Who is Rajinikanth?" asked Manuraj Shunmugasundaram, spokesman for the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu state, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

"Just having ambitions does not make (Rajinikanth) a politician."

Rajinikanth's apology sought

Tamil Nadu's policy has been dominated for decades by the Dravidian parties and no dominant party generally runs the risk of going against Periyar and his legacy of Tamil pride.

In 1955, Periyar was arrested for burning images of the Hindu god, Rama, in public places, said V Geetha, a scholar in Periyar and the Dravidian movement.

"But Tamil society didn't care then," he explained. "Believers found it problematic, but many of them understood the socially critical role it played.

"After all, all non-Brahmins who supported Periyar were believers. Not all were non-believers. Rajinikanth is selling a blatant lie by saying that the gods paraded naked," he said.

The leaders of the Dravidian party have asked for an apology from Rajnikanth for his comments, with police complaints filed against him for falling into a "false propaganda."

Security in the residence of the actor in the state capital, Chennai, has increased following protests.

But Rajnikanth has refused to apologize, while his supporters have marked hashtags as #TamilNaduWithRajinikanth and #IStandWithRAJINIKANTH in the last two days.

"It is not an apology or regret," Rajinikanth said as he spoke with the media earlier this week.

Rajinikanth has an army of faithful followers, some of whom have become their political supporters (File: Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

BJP tries to venture into state policy

Analysts say the current controversy suits the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which could exploit Periyar's vocal position against caste discrimination and his critique of Hinduism to his advantage.

The Hindu nationalist BJP has been trying to get into Tamil Nadu's politics and is believed to be courting Rajinikanth, hoping to increase his popularity in the next state elections scheduled for 2021.

With a group of followers that transcends the barriers of language, age and nationality, Rajinikanth, which enjoys great popularity in Tamil Nadu, has consistently been a winner at the box office.

He was the highest-income Asian actor, only after Jackie Chan in 2007, and last year his films together earned $ 142 million at the box office.

Rajinikanth announced his formal entry into politics in 2017 in a state where several movie stars rose to become their main politicians, including MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, and Jayaram Jayalalitha, whose AIADMK currently heads the state government.

Jayalalitha, who served as Tamil Nadu's chief minister for six terms, died in 2016 while still in office.

But Rajinikanth has stayed away from joining any political front so far, despite his constant praise for Modi. In November, Rajinikanth said the attempts to "color him as a BJP man,quot; were not correct.

Rumors say that the 69-year-old actor will launch his long-awaited political party in the coming days.

Writer and politician Tamilaruvi Manian believes that the protests are part of the conspiracy to prevent the movie star from entering politics.

"Rajinikanth has a genuine respect for Periyar. People who dream of becoming the prime minister in the future are doing everything possible to prevent him from getting to politics," Manian told Al Jazeera.

Periyar's legacy

Periyar was a rationalist and prominent political figure from South India, who initiated the Self-Respect Movement, advocating for equal human rights for the lower castes and the abolition of the caste system altogether.

He established the Dravidar Kazhakam, a political party, in 1944. Born in a family of merchants on September 17, 1879, he advocated an independent Dravida land to express his strong opposition to the domination of the northern parties and the problems of politics India.

The DMK, one of the main local political parties of Tamil Nadu, was born in 1949 after a division in the Periyar party, but still adheres to its principles.

DMK has often considered himself the true supporter of the Dravida movement and has been recognized for working among the poor and the marginalized.

Even at the top of Modi's charism In 2019, the BJP as a northern Indian party failed to leave a mark on Tamil Nadu's politics. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the DMK alliance won 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

It is in this context that V Geetha believes that Rajinikanth is looking to build a political career by courting a controversy.

But she said she is unlikely to succeed. "Rajinikanth has nothing but his fan club," he told Al Jazeera.