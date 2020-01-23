What is the deal with mistakes in everything will be fine?

What do "Seven-spotted Ladybug,quot;, "Blue Green Bottle Tarantula,quot;, "Giant Asian Mantis,quot;, "Worms,quot;, "Silkmoths,quot; and "Blue Beetles that simulate death,quot; have in common? Well, they are all kinds of insects and they are all episode titles for the new Freeform series Everything will be fine.

So what about all the mistakes? We ask the creator of the series and the star Josh Thomas That same question.

Thomas's first show, Please like me, had episode titles derived from various dishes made by his character or were consumed by the characters in the series. In Everything will be fineThomas's character, Nicholas, is an entomologist. The idea of ​​that, and of having all these mistakes, came to Thomas in … the shower.