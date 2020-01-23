What is the deal with mistakes in everything will be fine?

What do "Seven-spotted Ladybug,quot;, "Blue Green Bottle Tarantula,quot;, "Giant Asian Mantis,quot;, "Worms,quot;, "Silkmoths,quot; and "Blue Beetles that simulate death,quot; have in common? Well, they are all kinds of insects and they are all episode titles for the new Freeform series Everything will be fine.
So what about all the mistakes? We ask the creator of the series and the star Josh Thomas That same question.
Thomas's first show, Please like me, had episode titles derived from various dishes made by his character or were consumed by the characters in the series. In Everything will be fineThomas's character, Nicholas, is an entomologist. The idea of that, and of having all these mistakes, came to Thomas in … the shower.
"I had a brief affair with this guy and we were in the shower and he was going to live in the bush and investigate this specific type of grasshopper for six months. And he told me in the shower, and I was like, & # 39; God, that's lovely. That's lovely. Steal it & # 39; "Thomas laughed. "I steal and pretend that is what I do on television."
The series follows Nicholas, an Australian who visits the US. UU., After becoming the guardian of his two American sisters after the sudden death of his father. Now with new responsibilities, Nicholas himself struggles to be Matilda's adult (Kayla Cromer) and Genevieve (Maeve Press)
"I really like the character, that's why I watch TV shows because I like people. I think that's what television is great for and obviously the type of television point about the movie. This show has only three characters , I wanted a character with autism, I wanted a teenager, I always think teenage girls are really interested, and then I'm in it … because it's my job … If they let you be in your own TV show, of course you're there, yes, "said Thomas about the creation of the new show.
Everything will be fine airs on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. in free form.