We've always known that Deepika Padukone is going to places and the last pit stop for this global fashion

We've always known that Deepika Padukone is going to places and the last pit stop for this world fashion icon is the Louis Vuitton Pre-fall campaign. Framed in nostalgic perfect by the creative director of LV, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Deepika Padukone makes an amazing view in the campaign session of the luxury brand. Deepika joined eminent celebrities from around the world for this campaign. Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts, Chloe Moretz and many more were part of this fictional series of images for the latest Lous Vuitton collection.

A version of horror books and movies, the campaign has a role of Deepika on a reinvention poster of Don’t Turn Around, a thriller by Michelle Gagnon. Deepika is seen wearing a plain monochrome dress, combined with a gray coat, a light brown belt bag and green high boots. Staying true to the exciting and mysterious environment, the image is a perfect nostalgic interpretation of the pulp horror and, at the same time, offers a good insight into the latest LV collection.

Check out the photograph here.