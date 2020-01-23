Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are officially divorced

Wendy Williams is officially single, a new report on page six revealed. The media claims that the 55-year-old television personality ended the divorce process between her and her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, on Tuesday.

Kevin and Wendy listed the irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. Reportedly, both parties agreed not to pay alimony. That said, however, Williams agreed to maintain a $ 1 million life insurance policy so that if Hunter dies, he is entitled to reduce the amount annually.

In addition, Wendy must pay Hunter's health insurance under the policy. As for how they will divide their New Jersey home when it is sold, both parties agreed to share 50/50 earnings. Currently, the house is for sale for $ 1.7 million, after it was originally placed for $ 1.9 million

As previously reported, Williams paid Hunter about $ 250,000 to help secure a new place to live. The bank account you once shared will be transferred to Williams and the shares you owned in your production company will also be sent to your account.

In other words, Wendy is the main owner of Wendy, Incorporated, after her divorce. In addition, Hunter also received a large amount of cash from Williams, in addition to a compensation payment for leaving Wendy Incorporated.

Kevin will also leave with all his possessions, including his Rolls Royce and Ferrari. Legal fees were also paid on their own. Fans know that this has taken a long time to arrive. Wendy and Kevin's separation was messy, to say the least.

It was revealed that the presenter of the daytime television show filed for divorce in April last year after Sharina Hudson had a girl. Kevin is the boy's father. Page Six was the first to report last year that the couple canceled their marriage of approximately twenty-two years.

A source told page six that Williams handed him the papers around 6:30 in the morning. The documents at the time confirmed that they were working on child support among other payments. Wendy and Kevin's break was in the headlines for several months before it was finally confirmed.



