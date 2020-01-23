We must talk about Julianne Hough's scream during her energy treatment

We know Julianne Hough You can dance, but these movements are something else.

Earlier this week, the first Dancing with the stars The judge traveled to Davos, Switzerland, to experience the World Economic Forum with Dr. John Amaral.

As part of Kinrgy, Julianne participated in a demonstration that is something you must see to believe.

While a doctor floated her hands on Julianne's body, the actress responded by moving in a wave motion. As the process continued, Julianne suddenly let out an orgasmic scream as her body moved in some unique positions.

"I feel much more liberated inside that I can tell my truth clearly, be in my power and not feel invaded by emotion, my mind and I feel free inside," Julianne explained during the demonstration. "Our body is our vessel to maintain our energy and that is the most important thing we can take care of."