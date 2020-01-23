We must talk about Julianne Hough's scream during her energy treatment

We know Julianne Hough You can dance, but these movements are something else.
Earlier this week, the first Dancing with the stars The judge traveled to Davos, Switzerland, to experience the World Economic Forum with Dr. John Amaral.
As part of Kinrgy, Julianne participated in a demonstration that is something you must see to believe.
While a doctor floated her hands on Julianne's body, the actress responded by moving in a wave motion. As the process continued, Julianne suddenly let out an orgasmic scream as her body moved in some unique positions.
"I feel much more liberated inside that I can tell my truth clearly, be in my power and not feel invaded by emotion, my mind and I feel free inside," Julianne explained during the demonstration. "Our body is our vessel to maintain our energy and that is the most important thing we can take care of."
So how did this unique partnership come about? According to Julianne, he met Dr. John through Tony Robbins and soon after I went to work.
"I felt I had energy for days and that was my superpower," Julianne shared in discussing what initially intrigued her. "People always asked me why I am so positive and what you do and, honestly, it was my energy level. And I didn't know what that meant."
She shared: "When we started working, John was able to help me access these old stories, these old belief systems, these old conditioning that I had created for more than 30 years … and to be able to reorganize my entire belief system so that my power came from within versus socially or whatever the status quo you had to fulfill. "
Watch the full video for yourself above to discover how you can harness your energy intelligence. Oh, and make sure you turn up the volume!
