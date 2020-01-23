We can't get enough of the chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in Humlang of Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani will join for the first time at the next release of Mohit Suri, Malang. The film also introduces Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and revolves around a group of people, who are obsessed with taking lives for different purposes. The advance of the film appeared on the Internet a few weeks ago and has intrigued everyone about the crazy concept of the film.

Today, the creators released a song, titled Humraah, from the movie sung by Sachet Tandon. The music has been composed by The Fusion Project and the lyrics have been written by Kunaal Vermaa. Watching the video of the romantic number, we have a deeper insight into the chemistry of the characters of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani from the movie.

Malang is funded by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Entertainment. The film will arrive on the screens on February 7 of this year.