Watch this 2-year-old girl impress Ellen DeGeneres with her intelligence

Ellen DegeneresI just met a baby genius.

In a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, the host sat with a 2 year old boy Harry's Pile and his parents Shellie Y Steve. The family of three flew to California from Liverpool, England, to show the photographic memory of little Harry that allows him to identify each of the flags of the world, among other things.

%MINIFYHTMLa407af54911ce00ee3db574709199cc613% %MINIFYHTMLa407af54911ce00ee3db574709199cc614%

As Ellen asked his parents: "When did you notice that something was happening with him? Did I read it correctly? Was he 12 months old and knew the alphabet?"

When Shellie replied: "Yes, when he was born, we noticed that his eyes looked really big, and we joked that he looked surprised. Then, since then, he would say that about 12 months, he began to identify alphabet, he could spell his name, he could read his name . Eighteen months I could identify forms. "