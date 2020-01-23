Watch this 2-year-old girl impress Ellen DeGeneres with her intelligence

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Ellen DegeneresI just met a baby genius.
In a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, the host sat with a 2 year old boy Harry's Pile and his parents Shellie Y Steve. The family of three flew to California from Liverpool, England, to show the photographic memory of little Harry that allows him to identify each of the flags of the world, among other things.
As Ellen asked his parents: "When did you notice that something was happening with him? Did I read it correctly? Was he 12 months old and knew the alphabet?"
When Shellie replied: "Yes, when he was born, we noticed that his eyes looked really big, and we joked that he looked surprised. Then, since then, he would say that about 12 months, he began to identify alphabet, he could spell his name, he could read his name . Eighteen months I could identify forms. "
Shapes like flags, for example. The always anxious child was curious to look at the flags of the world that were next to Ellen, so they got down to work.
While the host showed several flag prints, Harry accurately named the flags of Australia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Russia, Indonesia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cameroon, the Vatican City and Thailand. And he did all this without losing his rhythm and having a good time while doing it.
An impressed Ellen asked: "Do you know that you are super smart?"
"Yes!" He shouted excitedly in response.
Then, the 61-year-old man turned to his parents and wondered what they had planned for their son.
"It's really amazing, what are you going to do?" she asked. "You have to keep challenging him, right? What is the new thing you're challenging him with?"
Steve answered this question, revealing a hilarious story about his son learning an NSFW logo.
"He loves logos, he absolutely loves them," the father revealed. "Then, I bought him a book of logos of all corporations worldwide. And we were checking, and I think we were on page 300, and we got to the Playboy logo."
When Harry intervened, "He Playboy! "
Laughing, Steve continued: "It's bad. So I looked at him, Ellen, and thought reluctantly. He said: & # 39; Daddy, what is this? & # 39; Should I skip the page? But you can't do that. with Harry. Then, I said: & # 39; It's the Playboy logo. & # 39; And he tells everyone he loves Playboy".
Don't worry, the bunny-themed outlet isn't the only logo that 2-year-old kids love. He also pointed to the Amazon and Netflix logos as two of his other favorites before accurately identifying the symbols of Warner Bros., Porsche, Pixar and Disneyland.
And in the classic Ellen style, he raised a Disneyland logo and revealed that the show was sending the family of three to the theme park the next day. No doubt, Harry will have the entire map of the park memorized at the end of the day.
