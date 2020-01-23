Watch the Sky Sports Heatcheck Paris special with Ovie Soko and Muggsy Bogues | NBA News

%MINIFYHTML7410af7fabf16cabeb3d7dcf190a032711% %MINIFYHTML7410af7fabf16cabeb3d7dcf190a032712%

The NBA legend Muggsy Bogues joins the usual Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer for a special edition of Sky Sports Heatcheck before the Paris Game Bucks-Hornets 2020.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a homecoming in Europe when the Milwaukee Bucks face the Charlotte Hornets at the AccorsHotel Arena in Paris on Friday night, a game you can watch for free through a live stream on skysports.com , the Sky Sports and Sky Sports Channel YouTube app.

Bogues, who now works as a Hornets ambassador, joined Ovie and Mo in Paris to discuss whether Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic or Joel Embiid will define the next decade of NBA basketball.

The Heatcheck panel also discusses the hopes of the Milwaukee NBA title and whether Charlotte can get out of her depression and claim the eighth seed of playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

With all the eyes of the NBA in Paris, Mo and Jaydee select their five best European headlines of all time. Does Giannis break his training? Is there room for the legendary Drazen Petrovic and Dirk Nowitzki? Or the modern feeling of the NBA, Luka Doncic? And who would Ovie and Muggsy select in their respective lineups?

