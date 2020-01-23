Watch Kelly Clarkson Fangirl on Paul Wesley from Vampire Diaries

Day after day, Kelly Clarkson Find new ways to show how identifiable she is. The voice coach and host of The Kelly Clarkson show I did it again when Paul Wesleythat of The Vampire Diaries Y Tell me a story fame, she appeared as a guest on her show.
"Do you remember that we met years ago? I was on tour," Clarkson told Wesley. She was on tour and visited the set of The Vampire Diaries.
"I don't think you knew he was a true fan," Clarkson confessed.
"Yes, I didn't do it and I'm very flattered," Wesley told him. "That's very cool."
When they met, Clarkson said she was "discreet,quot; and "really quiet about it," but in her head, "I was like‘ How about Stefan! "
"I loved that program. I thought the chemistry was great, the writing was great. I love anything and all vampires," Clarkson said. "Vampires are sexy."
She didn't mention it, but now we're dying to know Clarkson's thoughts about all those headlines that Wesley and Nina Dobrev fact about your early relationship in The Vampire Diaries.
"I think the point that Nina was making, and that I will fully support her in this, is that we face the first two years completely in terms of just getting nervous at each other, and then developing this wonderful friendship," Wesley said after the Dobrev comments that the two "despised each other,quot; from the beginning made the rounds. "I think that sometimes, when people work together non-stop, they press non-stop for years and years, you don't appreciate the person in front of you. It's like people you might not understand along with at the beginning later, surprise you , You know, and I think a lot of my friends are like that. "
Click play in the video above to hear more from Clarkson about his love for all vampires.
"I love you so much," Clarkson told Wesley.
The Kelly Clarkson show airs Monday through Friday, check your local listings.