Watch Kelly Clarkson Fangirl on Paul Wesley from Vampire Diaries

Day after day, Kelly Clarkson Find new ways to show how identifiable she is. The voice coach and host of The Kelly Clarkson show I did it again when Paul Wesleythat of The Vampire Diaries Y Tell me a story fame, she appeared as a guest on her show.

"Do you remember that we met years ago? I was on tour," Clarkson told Wesley. She was on tour and visited the set of The Vampire Diaries.

"I don't think you knew he was a true fan," Clarkson confessed.

%MINIFYHTMLd79deacfb8fbeb9a4de05bdeefe2f56f13% %MINIFYHTMLd79deacfb8fbeb9a4de05bdeefe2f56f14%

"Yes, I didn't do it and I'm very flattered," Wesley told him. "That's very cool."

When they met, Clarkson said she was "discreet,quot; and "really quiet about it," but in her head, "I was like‘ How about Stefan! "

"I loved that program. I thought the chemistry was great, the writing was great. I love anything and all vampires," Clarkson said. "Vampires are sexy."