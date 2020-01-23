Watch Halsey make Google's lyrics translated ridiculous sound amazing

She can be mean in love, but Halsey He certainly has a gift to produce blows.

On Wednesday, she showed that she turned anything into an instant bop The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she was challenged to sing the Google Translate version of popular songs. United by the host Jimmy Fallon, the "Graveyard,quot; singer made her way effortlessly through the lyrics translated incorrectly, starting with "Like A Virgin,quot; by Virgin, which was translated to "Unwed Woman,quot; by the search engine tool.

Feeling the rhythm, he sang the pre chorus of the iconic song: "Defeat comes because of my thoughts / I went there, my color was sick / But you forced my emotions / Yes, you forced my emotion to reflect." Then, things got a little weird when the time came for the choir.

"Single woman / For the first time she explored outdoors," he continued. "Unmarried woman / When your chest hurts, they are close."

She added: "That is very good."