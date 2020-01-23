Watch Halsey make Google's lyrics translated ridiculous sound amazing

She can be mean in love, but Halsey He certainly has a gift to produce blows.
On Wednesday, she showed that she turned anything into an instant bop The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she was challenged to sing the Google Translate version of popular songs. United by the host Jimmy Fallon, the "Graveyard,quot; singer made her way effortlessly through the lyrics translated incorrectly, starting with "Like A Virgin,quot; by Virgin, which was translated to "Unwed Woman,quot; by the search engine tool.
Feeling the rhythm, he sang the pre chorus of the iconic song: "Defeat comes because of my thoughts / I went there, my color was sick / But you forced my emotions / Yes, you forced my emotion to reflect." Then, things got a little weird when the time came for the choir.
"Single woman / For the first time she explored outdoors," he continued. "Unmarried woman / When your chest hurts, they are close."
She added: "That is very good."
For his part, Jimmy addressed Jackson 5"ABC,quot;, which was translated to "Alphabet,quot;.
"Texts and texts and math time," he began. "Become part of the study floor / Ok, the girls like to listen to the roots / The studio has stopped / Tea tea tea master parodies it." But, the best part is when Questlove from The roots He intervened with the background voices: "She lights up / Stop-stop-stoooop."
Quickly realizing that the song did not have the same tone with the translated lyrics, Jimmy did his best not to break when he came to the choir. He continued: "Alphabet, it's as simple as a two / It's easy to restore myself / Alphabet, like a two / That's why we had a girl."
Once the verse ended, Jimmy said: "It was hard … It was hard."
Taking the microphone once more, Halsey performed the translated version of his song "Without Me," or as Google Translate called it, "You Soft Head."
"I discovered ribs of poverty / expanded glass and then I got soft," he said as he sang the first verse. "Indicate the distance to stay / I became a ghost to leave you without friends."
Taking things to a higher level, she sang the chorus: "You have my emotion when you are standing on the ground / Sounds so loud when I am torn by distance / I am single, it is not you, why are you tall? Word made of air, have you taken depression? / I don't exist your soft head. "
Concluding the segment in the best possible way, Halsey and Jimmy joined forces for a Google Translate version of The alley boys& # 39; "I want it that way."
Watch how the duo sings "I Desire Roads,quot;, as the application referred to him in the video above!
