Waka Flocka Flame: & # 39; My last album will be released this year! & # 39;

Waka Flocka Flame surprised fans this week, announcing that he will release his latest album sometime in 2020.

Waka made the statement next to a photo taken of him on his wedding day kissing his girlfriend, Tammy Rivera.

"I always told myself when I was a child … & # 39; I will marry my best friend & # 39 ;, Waka wrote." Now look at us … 6 years later, with a teenage daughter and two French 😂 #WeYoungOld with a bright future ass ahead of us. His first album will be released this year and my last album will be released this year PLUS our own TV show in March @wetv #ThisOurWorld love frfr !!!. When I say that you are perfect, I mean that you are perfect. Love is what we really are, our own world in our own time #HappyAnniversary. "

Flocka fans will be delighted to know that they will be able to see more of the famous couple through their new reality show.

Will they miss their music?