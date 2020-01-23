Vanessa Hudgens' escape with Kyle Kuzma is a "distraction,quot; from Split

Remember when we said Vanessa Hudgens Are you living your best single life? Really, we really meant it.
Multiple sources are disclosing details about Vanessa's dating perspective after her separation from Austin Butler, and she certainly set her eyes on Kyle kuzma"For now anyway."
Vanessa, 31, and Kyle, 24, were recently seen at an intimate dinner in New York City, and just last night he attended the Los Angeles Lakers star game. We are told that the actress was recently introduced to Kyle through mutual friends, and a source explained: "She has always loved going to basketball games and knew the people in her circle."
"They liked each other and have a lot of fun, but it's nothing serious," reveals the source. "She is enjoying her company and is a great distraction for her right now. They talk often and have plans to meet again, but do not want to go out with him."
He adds the inside information: "She hasn't been single in almost a decade, so she is enjoying this new chapter."
Our second source described the Bad Boys for Life like "just having fun," explaining, "She wants to go back there. She is meeting Kyle and so far she likes what she sees. He is treating her very well and is a great flirt. It's exciting and new."
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
And with the Lakers playing at home next week, it is quite possible that the former Disney star will announce her presence at the Staples Center. "Vanessa has always been a fan of the Lakers and loves to go to the games," says the source. "Her schedules have lined up in New York and the time was right. She expects her to continue in Los Angeles."
It is safe to say that this adventure is a dump.
ME! The news has reached the Vanessa representative for comment.