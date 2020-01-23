Vanessa Hudgens' escape with Kyle Kuzma is a "distraction,quot; from Split

Remember when we said Vanessa Hudgens Are you living your best single life? Really, we really meant it.

Multiple sources are disclosing details about Vanessa's dating perspective after her separation from Austin Butler, and she certainly set her eyes on Kyle kuzma"For now anyway."

Vanessa, 31, and Kyle, 24, were recently seen at an intimate dinner in New York City, and just last night he attended the Los Angeles Lakers star game. We are told that the actress was recently introduced to Kyle through mutual friends, and a source explained: "She has always loved going to basketball games and knew the people in her circle."

"They liked each other and have a lot of fun, but it's nothing serious," reveals the source. "She is enjoying her company and is a great distraction for her right now. They talk often and have plans to meet again, but do not want to go out with him."