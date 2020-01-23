Valentino Lazaro: Newcastle reaches an agreement with Inter Milan on the loan agreement for the midfielder | Soccer news

There is an option for Steve Bruce's side of buying the 23-year-old for £ 20 million in the summer.





Newcastle has reached an agreement with Inter Milan on Valentino Lazaro

Newcastle reached an agreement with Inter Milan on a loan agreement for midfielder Valentino Lazaro.

The Austrian international will arrive in Tyneside on Thursday night to undergo a medical examination the next day.

There is an option for Steve Bruce's side of buying the 23-year-old for £ 20 million in the summer.

Lázaro in action for Inter

Bundesliga leaders, RB Leipzig, showed a late interest in the player, but Newcastle seems to have secured his services.

Lazaro arrived in San Siro in the summer from Hertha Berlin, but has made only 11 appearances for Antonio Conte's team this season.

If the agreement is finalized, it will be Newcastle's second signing of the January transfer window after midfielder Nabil Bentaleb also joined the club on loan earlier this week.

Bruce confirmed earlier this week that Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett will miss the rest of the season due to an injury.

