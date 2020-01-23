Usain Bolt's girlfriend pregnant

%MINIFYHTML4a9bb75ba1df83e4c6da958ee8576e5d11% %MINIFYHTML4a9bb75ba1df83e4c6da958ee8576e5d12%

The Jamaican sprinter is having his first child with his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, and the future father proudly shows his belly to his followers online.

Olympic Usain Boltexpects her first child with girlfriend Kasi Bennett.

The former Jamaican sprinter announced the happy news on his Instagram page on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the morning, with a click of Kasi showing his blooming belly in an impressive red dress.

"I just want to say that a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE," he wrote next to the photo of the marketing director posing on the beach by the ocean.

Kasi also shared three photos of the session on her own Instagram page, writing "Our greatest blessing …" and "Our greatest celebration …" alongside the first two publications.

In the legend of the third and final image, the 30-year-old joked: "Our golden son … Coming soon …"

The couple has been dating since 2014, and the Olympic gold medalist recently revealed his hopes of having children with his lifelong girlfriend "in the near future."

He told the British newspaper Daily Mail: "We are very serious, we are taking one step at a time. However, I definitely want a family."