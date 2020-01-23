Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett expect a little bundle of joy!

%MINIFYHTML6b65fb28d3f83923b52c2bad7cbc517911% %MINIFYHTML6b65fb28d3f83923b52c2bad7cbc517912%

The couple made the announcement early Thursday through social networks. Both shared photos of Kasi's maternity session. In the photos, she wore a beautiful red dress while hugging her growing baby bump while posing for photos on the beach.

Usain expressed his emotion and said: "I just want to say that a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE." Kasi continued in his post and said: "Our golden son ❤️ Coming soon …" As many of you know, the couple has been together for quite some time.

In 2017, Usain spoke with Persons about his relationship with Kasi and said: "I have had a girlfriend for four years and she is constantly going, so we are thinking about children very soon." We'll see how it goes, we take our time. "When he joined the retreat, he told the magazine he planned to devote more time to their relationship.

He added: "She is happy, I am happy! We are really serious, we are taking it one step at a time."

At the moment, it is not clear if they expect a boy or a girl. However, we are sure they will be amazing parents.

Congratulations again to Usain and Kasi!