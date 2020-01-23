United States prepares for winter storms from coast to coast | News

%MINIFYHTML8caf801cd6de5f56b4914d65a6f0161c11% %MINIFYHTML8caf801cd6de5f56b4914d65a6f0161c12%

The National Meteorological Service (NWS) has issued general warnings about snow, sleet and freezing rain in the central regions of the United States.

Travel conditions are forecast to deteriorate on Thursday from Missouri to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois, as snow spreads throughout the region. Before the snow strip, the rain will become a dangerous mixture of sleet and freezing rain as the colder air hits the central Appalachians.

Snow will fall steadily for several days throughout the Midwest, and many areas will accumulate about 15 centimeters (6 inches) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, to the south, heavy rains that begin on Thursday could cause localized flooding from Louisiana to Alabama.

The system that brings rain and snow will slowly move eastward on Friday and begin to impact major cities such as Washington DC, New York and Boston.

By the beginning of the weekend, the northeast will see how the rain changes to sleet and freezing rain, with up to 1 cm of ice accumulated in parts of New Hampshire and Maine, producing dangerous travel conditions.

On the opposite side of the country, heavy rains and high winds in the Pacific Northwest will continue, with the possibility of flooding in coastal areas.

As the rain heads inland, it will also turn into snow through the waterfalls, the Olympic mountains and the northern rocky mountains.

The northern waterfalls could see up to 2 inches (75 cm) of new snow in the next few days, with up to 10 inches (25 cm) further south along the mountain range in central Oregon.

Parts of the Midwest will also see heavy snowfall, and the areas of Missouri and Illinois will also rise about 25 cm (10 inches) at the end of the weekend.