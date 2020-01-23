UN Guterres warns about & # 39; impact & # 39; in the Sahel region by the Libyan war | News

%MINIFYHTMLa1a46ff505b052b53c298afb0b30158411% %MINIFYHTMLa1a46ff505b052b53c298afb0b30158412%

Libya's civil war threatens to spread to the already rugged regions of the Sahel and Lake Chad after becoming a "playground,quot; for foreign forces in North Africa, UN Secretary General Antonio said Thursday Guterres

The world powers have increased pressure on the warring factions to resolve the years of struggle in recent weeks, although several have supported the opposing parties in the Libyan conflict.

There is currently a fragile truce, however, there have been reports of sporadic fighting and attacks against the capital's international airport, Tripoli.

"Libya has been a center, a cancer for arms exports and the export of combatants … and the most worrisome impact is, of course, with the Sahel and Lake Chad. And more and more these things are interconnected," Guterres told Al Jazeera in Davos, Switzerland.

Plus:

"What we are having with the Sahel and Lake Chad is a war with terrorist organizations that we are not winning. Terrorism is spreading. Now it is threatening the countries of the coast: Ivory Coast, Ghana, Beni."

Guterres said the "security system in force,quot; in the Sahel region "was not enough,quot; and advocated an "African force that is a force that enforces peace and an anti-terrorist force,quot; with funding from the UN Security Council .

Algeria meeting

Leading diplomats from neighboring countries in Libya and beyond met Thursday in the Algerian capital amid intense international efforts to end the conflict that destroys the oil-rich country of North Africa.

The meeting included foreign ministers from Tunisia, Egypt and Chad, as well as diplomats from Sudan and Niger. Mali sent a representative while Morocco was absent from the talks.

All, except Mali, border on Libya and all have suffered the consequences of fighting between the UN-backed leadership of Libya based in Tripoli and the eastern forces led by the renegade general Khalifa Haftar.

The world powers are pressing both sides to respect the tentative truce.

The Algerian government said the meeting was aimed at "consolidating coordination between neighboring countries in Libya and international players to accompany the Libyans in reviving the political solution process," and helping Libya build strong institutions and restore stability.

Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Government of the National Agreement based in Tripoli, and Haftar refused to meet in Berlin at a peace summit in Libya last weekend and do not participate in the Algerian talks.

& # 39; Persistent pressure & # 39;

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said international actors must maintain "persistent pressure,quot; on the belligerent parties in Libya to ensure that the temporary truce can become a stable ceasefire.

Maas said that Sunday's summit in Germany managed to gain the support of "key actors,quot; for efforts to end the power conflict, nine years after the long-term Libyan leader, Moammar Gaddafi, was deposed.

He said his country would support the UN's efforts to harden the fragile truce through a meeting between representatives of al-Sarraj and the Haftar National Army in Libya.

Haftar forces, which control the east and much of the south, are supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, with evidence that France and Russia also contribute.

The Tripoli-based government is backed by Turkey and, to a lesser extent, by Qatar and Italy.

"What happened in Libya is that it became a playground for neighbors and other players," Guterres said.

"The Libyan people deserve peace. One of the things that was achieved in Berlin was that the foreign powers agreed not to interfere in the internal affairs of Libya."

Guterres said there was an element of hope for peace due to the "seriousness of the situation."